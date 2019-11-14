Republican ‘defenses’ of Trump are so unflattering they may drive voters to throw him out: MSNBC anchor
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Meet The Press,” anchor Chuck Todd noted a crucial potential pitfall for House Republicans as they try to defend President Donald Trump’s behavior in the Ukraine scandal: Their excuse for him still paints an unflattering picture of his actions that could turn off voters in 2020, even if he survives impeachment.
“Logic aside, Republicans today are confronting a potentially bigger problem when it comes to defending the president from impeachment while also looking ahead to his re-election bid,” said Todd. “Yesterday’s hearing showed them the weight of the evidence they are dealing with, and while today Republicans might feel confident that they’re mounting a credible defense to prevent Trump from being removed from office, it does seem far less certain that their defense will prevent him from being voted out of office. In part because the Republican Party’s defense right now seems to concede he may have acted inappropriately. They argue it’s not a high crime or misdemeanor. But it also doesn’t sound like a ringing 2020 endorsement either.”
CNN
Here’s why Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court to keep his tax returns secret could back him into a corner
On Thursday, President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block New York prosecutors from obtaining his tax returns, with his lawyers arguing the president is immune from all criminal investigation while in office.
But on CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick argued that this line of defense is counterproductive to Trump in the long term.
"I think immunity is actually the weaker argument," said Swerdlick. "I think if I were the president's legal team, I would be making the argument that this is a fishing expedition, that this is politically motivated. Because even if the court says, look, the state of New York can't get it, they still have to address the issue of the House Ways and Means Committee chair asking for the president's tax returns, and there is a federal statute there, 26 U.S.C. § 6103, that says the House Ways and Means chair, the Senate Finance chair can get those."
Breaking Banner
White House budget official agrees to testify to Congress about his department’s role in Ukraine military aid delay: report
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, will testify to Congress as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's apparent scheme to extort Ukraine with military aid.
This comes after three political appointees at OMB, including acting Director Russel Vought, defied congressional subpoenas to appear, in accordance with the president's directive to refuse to cooperate with the probe.
Breaking Banner
Nikki Haley breaks with Trump on retaliation: ‘You have to protect the whistleblower’
Nikki Haley broke with President Donald Trump on the question of outing the White House whistleblower during a Thursday appearance on CNN.
Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, was interviewed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
" Do you agree with the president that the whistleblower should be named and identified?" Blitzer asked.
"I believe in whistle-blower laws. I think you have to protect the whistle-blower and I think in turn they have to abide by those laws, the fact they don’t allow partisan leaking or anything like that to happen," Haley replied. "We don’t know that’s happened either, but until then I do think we should always protect the whistleblower."