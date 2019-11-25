Quantcast
Republicans ‘are being used by Russia’: Former GOP congressman rips those spreading conspiracy theories

Published

47 mins ago

on

Republicans were blasted as “a party without conviction” for spreading conspiracy theories that were started by Russian intelligence — by a former GOP congressman.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) was interviewed by Ali Velshi on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” on Monday.

“First, let’s recognize what they are doing now, what Sen. [John] Kennedy (R-LA) said, it’s gravely dangerous,” Jolly said. “Through their ignorance, negligence, they are being used by Russia.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been nicknamed “Moscow Mitch” for his support of Vladimir Putin.

“Republican senators and Republican members of Congress tonight are being used by Russia because they are unwilling to look at the truth,” he added. “What I’ve learned these last three years is it wasn’t a law and order party, just a party that hated Bill Clinton. It wasn’t a constitutional party when Barack Obama was in office, it was just a party that hated Barack Obama. We’re seeing a party embracing Donald Trump because they have a quest for power, proximity for power and they want within their reach the ability to self-deal.”

“This is a party today without conviction and they are willing to be used by Russians,” he noted.

“The Republican Party today has abandoned truth and failed the American people and frankly failed themselves,” Jolly charged. “And one day will recognize that and regret it.”

Watch:

