Republicans are ‘completely subjugated’ to Trump: GOP strategist says the party has become a ‘cult’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Damning public testimony in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump has failed to-date in convincing Republicans to break with the controversial president.

“After two weeks of extraordinary open hearings that Democrats envisioned as their best opportunity to shape public opinion on impeachment, President Trump claims to be impervious to the cascade of damaging revelations because of hardening Republican opposition to his removal from office,” The Washington Post reported Saturday.

“This phase of the inquiry was particularly damning for Trump, simply because of the fact pattern that emerged. A series of government witnesses, testifying under oath and at risk of perjury, implicated the president in a scheme to pressure Ukraine to influence the 2020 election,” the newspaper noted.

“Many Democrats had counted on this phase of the inquiry to change the political contours of impeachment, hoping that hearing powerful accounts from government witnesses could galvanize public support for removing Trump and therefore pressure some GOP senators to abandon the president,” The Post explained. “Although House Democrats say the evidence that Trump abused his office and orchestrated a bribery scheme is unambiguous, the hearings appear to have changed the minds of few, if any, Republican lawmakers. This is a reflection of Trump’s supremacy within his party.”

Prominent GOP strategist John Weaver said that the reaction by Republican lawmakers was evidence the party had become a cult.

“Trump has control of the 202 branch of the party and he has control of what remains of the party nationally,” Weaver said. “It’s not a party anymore in the traditional sense; it’s a cult.”

“So he’ll be successful in averting conviction in the Senate and removal from office because the party is completely subjugated to him,” he added.

Bolivia’s Senate approves law for new elections — without Evo Morales

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Bolivia's Senate approved a bill Saturday that could open the door to new elections without ex-president Evo Morales, as the caretaker government met with protesters to end weeks of unrest.

At least 32 people have been killed in violence that erupted after a disputed election on October 20, with protesters' blockades causing severe fuel and food shortages in La Paz and other cities.

The Senate approved the proposed law after an hours-long session that began Saturday morning.

It is now before the lower house, which is expected to vote on the bill later Saturday. Interim president Jeanine Anez will need to sign it before it can become law.

#BoycottMSNBC trends on Twitter as Yang Gang rips the network’s coverage of the 2020 campaign

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang blasted MSNBC on Saturday for their coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign -- starting a dogpile on the network that caused #BoycottMSNBC to trend nationwide on Twitter.

"Was asked to appear on MSNBC this weekend - and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates," Yang tweeted. "They think we need them. We don’t."

