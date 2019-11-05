Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans are desperately searching for a way to declare Trump innocent: Ex-GOP chair

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, NBC’s Jonathan Allen analyzed the state of Republicans’ impeachment defenses of Donald Trump. And his central conclusion is that they are attempting to stall to let Trump formulate a coherent message to defend himself — regardless of whether it is true.

“Often in lieu of delving into the facts of the case, they’ve lined up behind one of a series of arguments for Trump staying in place that include: Trump’s personal favorite — that he did “nothing wrong;” But if he did, whatever he may have done wrong does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense; Maybe Trump withheld U.S. funds from Ukraine while he sought an investigation into the Biden family — but there’s no proof that the release of funds was conditioned on a promise for the probe to begin (though testimony and reporting show the condition was clear); Still, even if there was a quid pro quo, there was no corrupt intent on the part of the president (Democrats say proof of bribery is not necessary for impeachment); And no matter what Trump may have done, the investigative process Democrats have pursued has been so unfair to him that it has invalidated impeachment,” wrote Allen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But splintered as it has been, that GOP defense has been working so far in one concrete respect: Not a single Republican lawmaker has said publicly that he or she will vote to impeach Trump or remove him from office, highlighting just how difficult the task will be for Democrats as they pursue the most serious sanction a president can face,” he added.

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, Allen noted, said that the GOP wants “a coherent, factual, central, agreed-upon pushback” for impeachment, but does not actually need it. “That seems difficult if not impossible given the facts, and ultimately it probably won’t matter — because assuming the Senate does not vote to remove the president from office, he will immediately declare total exoneration in all caps. What every Republican is doing today is essentially a holding action to get them to that point.”

The upshot is that Republicans are, as usual, unlikely to abandon Trump over scandal — and are explicitly taking a strategy that would prevent them from having to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill O’Reilly slammed for lying about David Cay Johnston — in an effort to keep Trump’s taxes hidden

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Ousted Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly lashed out at Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist and tax expert David Cay Johnston on his talk radio show.

"So Sirius XM does an interview with a guy named David Cay Johnston, very, very left wing guy. All right. I think at one point he said he was a socialist. I could be wrong about that, but this guy is off the chart left. He wrote a book about Donald Trump. So now they say he's a Trump biographer, like, you know, those... official capacity. That's not true. he wrote a book on Trump. He hates Trump. He's always hated Trump," O'Reilly argued.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes demands fake cow account apologize — and threatens to sue

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

In a letter to the Fresno County prosecutor who ran against Devin Nunes (R-CA) in 2018, Nunes' lawyer demanded that he pressure an anonymous social media user to delete Twitter posts designed to mock Nunes, The Fresno Bee reports.

According to the letter's recipient, Andrew Janz, the letter is a threat to sue him.

As The Fresno Bee points out, In March Nunes sued Twitter and three others who were behind social media accounts knows as Devin Nunes' Cow and Devin Nunes' Mom, claiming that they were designed to defame him during his 2018 bid for reelection. According to Nunes and his lawyer, Janz is behind the Devin Nunes' Cow account.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace breaks down why no company will ever hire Trump staff who were not the whistleblower

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported on one of the little-reported aspects of President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal is how it will impact the future employment opportunities for White House staff who did not blow the whistle on the administration's misconduct.

"Let me put this out there, because there is an effort on the part of the president, Sean Hannity, and Rand Paul (R-KY) to out the whistleblower. Here's my question for Kurt Volkner: 'Why weren’t you the whistle-blower?' Why didn’t they all go to the lawyers or to Congress and say -- I’m already on the line for swearing -- 'holy bleep.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image