Republicans are treating voters like ‘children’ with their defense of Trump: Ex-presidential adviser

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former presidential adviser David Gergen laid into Republican lawmakers for claiming that the impeachment probe is only based on “hearsay.”

“The Republicans are treating us like idiots,” said Gergen. “They just — they say you’re only bringing forth hearsay. You don’t have any firsthand information. We know there are three people who know exactly what happened. One is named [Rudy] Giuliani. One is chief of staff [Mick] Mulvaney and the third is [John] Bolton. And what’s happened here? They all three have been called. The president said no, you must not talk. So the Republicans then come up and say, well, you only have hearsay.”

“Well, come on,” said Gergen. “Stop treating us so stupidly, like we’re children.”

