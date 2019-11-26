Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans aren’t just downplaying Russian propaganda anymore — they’re actively embracing it

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a damning column for The Daily Beast, Julia Davis noted how the Republican Party is going beyond simply downplaying the implications of how Russian interference in the 2016 election put President Donald Trump in power. They are now actively promoting Russian propaganda to the American people — and Russian media personalities are delighted.

“When Sen. John N. Kennedy of Louisiana went with a group of fellow Republican lawmakers to celebrate the Fourth of July in Moscow (yes, Moscow) last year, they met with Russian counterparts in what the Russian press described as a ‘secret room,'” wrote Davis. “Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of Russia’s foreign affairs committee, said Kennedy had promised to deliver a ‘tough message’ about Russia’s interference in U.S. elections, but when it was his turn to speak ‘he had absolutely nothing to say.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Kennedy was interviewed Sunday by Chris Wallace on Fox News, he gave us a striking example of synchronicity. Kennedy, who was educated at Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia, and Oxford University’s Magdalen College, and ought to know better, readily echoed a fable spawned by the Russian security services,” continued Davis. “‘Who do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC [Democratic National Committee] and [Hillary] Clinton campaign computers, their emails?’ Wallace asked. ‘Was it Russia or Ukraine?’ To which Kennedy replied, ‘I don’t know, nor do you, nor do any others.’ Wallace fired back: ‘Let me just interrupt to say the entire intelligence community says it was Russia.’ Kennedy wobbled: ‘Right, but it could also be Ukraine.'”

This is exactly the narrative that has been promoted by the Russian government for years now, both to deflect blame from themselves and to try to turn the world against a strategic ally of the United States whose territory Russia happens to be violently occupying.

“Gone are the days when the GOP dared to confront the Kremlin, and we should keep in mind that prominent Russian politicians and media figures rejoiced at the death of the late, great Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) last year — presciently predicting that no one in the Republican Party would be able to live up to his legacy,” wrote Davis. “Appearing on the Russian state television show 60 Minutes in 2018, Karen Shakhnazarov opined: ‘Global empires like the United States are destroyed from within… The U.S. is deteriorating. They won’t find other fighters like McCain. There won’t be any others like him. This process is irreversible.'”

Indeed, wrote Davis, Russian state TV is now openly cheering on the actions of Republican lawmakers.

“Last Thursday, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (once a close friend of McCain) launched a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings with Ukraine,” wrote Davis. “His efforts were lauded almost instantaneously on the Russian state television program Vesti Nedeli. And lo and behold, that very same day Russian state media announced the alleged beginning by the Ukrainian parliament, or Rada, of an investigation into the Ukrainian energy company Burisma as well as Hunter Biden, who sat on its board, and his father. Vesti couldn’t hide its excitement with a segment entitled ‘Rada FINALLY sits up… Opens Investigation of Hunter Biden!’ Vesti added: ‘It’s hardly possible to get back the money, but will likely mess up Joe Biden’s election prospects.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, there are no criminal cases against the Bidens. But, as Davis noted, “Multiple actors in the United States, Russia, and Ukraine have been promoting the idea of investigating Ukraine’s alleged election meddling, as well as the inquiry about the Bidens. The calls for such measures have been promoted especially by Ukrainian lawmakers known for their pro-Russian views, including Yuri Boyko, the co-chairman of Ukraine’s biggest pro-Russian party.”

Meanwhile, Davis said, the relationship appears to go in the other direction as well — Russia is repeating Republican propaganda. “Russian state television channel Rossiya-1 has dispatched its reporter Denis Davydov to broadcast directly from the impeachment hearings and, probably this should not be a surprise, Russian state-media coverage sounded eerily like much of  Fox News, echoing the disingenuous claims by Trump supporters that there was no pressure against Ukraine and no ‘quid pro quo.'”

“For the first time in modern history, in the era of Trump, Russian state television is more than happy to support the Republicans — and for a good reason,” Davis concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Please help this moron’: Trump brutally mocked as his ‘addled brain’ forgets the meaning of centennial

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

When President Donald Trump signed the bill authorizing issue of the women's suffrage centennial coin, he registered his surprise that the centennial celebration wasn't done "a long time ago," and took credit for being the president who thought to do it:

"I'm curious why wasn't it done a long time ago? And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done."

President Trump signs the Woman's Suffrage Centennial Coin Act. pic.twitter.com/jkcOCzQyNa

— The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump hammered by ex-ambassador for ‘horrific’ plan to use war criminals as campaign surrogates

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, former Ambassador Christopher Hill was both stunned and horrified by a report that Donald Trump would like to use pardoned war criminals Clint Lorance, Matthew Golsteyn, or Edward Gallagher as featured speakers at his 2020 rallies or, as the Daily Beast reports, "even have a moment on stage at his renomination convention in Charlotte next year."

Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle, Hill who has served as ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea, expressed his disgust.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Startling timeline outlines Devin Nunes’ shady campaign to dig up dirt on Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

Just how involved was Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) in helping Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's smear campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden?

A new timeline created by Ryan Goodman and Viola Gienger of Just Security shows that the California congressman appears to have been a central figure in the whole plot, as he started meeting with Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas in late 2018.

Shortly after talking with Parnas, Nunes and a group of his aides traveled to Vienna in late November 2018 for a meeting with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin, in which Nunes allegedly pressed the former top prosecutor to dig up any dirt he could on the Bidens.

Continue Reading
 
 