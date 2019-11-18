Republicans fear Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch ‘backfired’: CNN’s Jim Acosta

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep Eric Swalwell (D-CA), the second-in-command of the House Intelligence Committee, brushed aside President Donald Trump's suggestion that he will testify in the impeachment probe as not a serious suggestion.

"The president says he's considering Speaker Pelosi's suggestionn that he provide written answers to the questions in the inquiry," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Do you agree?"

"Well, Wolf, he hasn't turned over his taxes despite saying he would do that, and didn't show up in person with Bob Mueller despite saying he would do that, and giving written statements to the Mueller team," said Swalwell. "We would like the witnesses we subpoenaed to come to Congress. He's not serious in this process, and I don't think it's worth our time engaging with him on this, other than to say we have a lot of evidence right now and we shouldn't allow him to dictate the terms for this investigation."