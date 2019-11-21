Republican’s latest anti-Schiff sign hilariously backfires

House Republicans have had a difficult time defending President Donald Trump and his actions on Ukraine. They’ve tried to pivot to attack the process and claim that somehow Democrats are stacking the deck against the GOP. Unfortunately, however, they can’t even do that correctly.

After a lunch break, Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee propped up a sign reading, “Days since Adam Schiff followed the rules 0.” That would mean that Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is following the rules today. If Republicans meant to attack Schiff or claim that Democrats were ignoring the House rules it would read a larger number of days, for example, “4 days since Adam Schiff followed House rules.”

GOP adds new sign during the break pic.twitter.com/uI5U9mJTsf — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 21, 2019

When the impeachment inquiry began, Republicans were arguing, “There is no quid pro quo,” between Trump and Ukraine. By Tuesday, the argument changed to, “there’s a quid and a quo but not pro.”

After the disturbing testimony from EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, the GOP changed their story again. According to a House GOP aide, the latest position seems to be, “even if there was a quid pro quo, it’s not that bad, this is just how things are done — you can say it’s bad, but it’s not impeachable.”