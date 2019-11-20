Republicans walk out of impeachment hearing to get ‘orders’ from the White House: Claire McCaskill

As US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland took his seat to give his testimony for today’s public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry, former Sen. Claire McCaskill pointed out on MSNBC that key Republicans on the House Intelligence committee walked out of the room after Sondland’s opening statement was released.

“And they are talking to the White House, I guarantee you right now, trying to figure out a path forward,” McCaskill said. “And so, we may not gavel in for a while because it will be very difficult for Schiff to gavel in until the Minority shows up.”

McCaskill then pointed out the reemergence of ranking member Devin Nunes.

“They’ve had their conversation with the White House, and they’ve got their marching orders. Let’s see how they execute them.”

Watch: