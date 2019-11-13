Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans want Americans to believe Trump cared deeply — about something he never mentioned

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the main points made by Republicans during the House hearings on the impeachment claimed that President Donald Trump cared so deeply about corruption in Ukraine that he was holding back the funding. It wasn’t bribery because it was all about legitimate foreign policy, according to Trump and the Republicans in Congress.

Their greatest problem is that Trump has never held back speaking out about something he cared for. As the Washington Post noted, the argument doesn’t stand up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we’ll learn in these hearings, after expressing skepticism of foreign aid and concern about foreign corruption on the campaign trail, President Trump outraged the bureaucracy by acting skeptically about foreign aid and expressing concerns about foreign corruption,” said House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA).

The president tweets attacks about little-known issues, Fox News personalities, golf, tennis, football, attacks on Democrats with various nicknames, attacks on sports personalities, a slew of misquotes, false information and data he gathers from Fox personalities, and more. It’s not exactly believable that the president would restrain himself only on this issue.

“It is not only not the case that Trump has not focused on corruption to any significant degree as president and it is not only the case that Trump has basically not focused on corruption in Ukraine at all, it isn’t even the case that Trump focused on corruption in Ukraine in the call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” wrote Phil Bump for The Post. “For all of Trump’s regular insistences that America “read the transcript”—that is, the rough transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call—House Republicans on Wednesday essentially asked that Americans not to read the transcript, lest they learn just how little of a focus Trump put on the subject.

Read the full piece at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans want Americans to believe Trump cared deeply — about something he never mentioned

Published

1 min ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

One of the main points made by Republicans during the House hearings on the impeachment claimed that President Donald Trump cared so deeply about corruption in Ukraine that he was holding back the funding. It wasn't bribery because it was all about legitimate foreign policy, according to Trump and the Republicans in Congress.

Their greatest problem is that Trump has never held back speaking out about something he cared for. As the Washington Post noted, the argument doesn't stand up.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He can’t understand why what he did is wrong’: George Conway says Trump is incapable of being president

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway ripped President Donald Trump on MSNBC on Wednesday.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, spent his day with MSNBC to provide live analysis on the first day of televised impeachment hearings.

"It’s also striking, George, that every defense falls apart almost before the end of a single news cycle," anchor Nicolle Wallace reported. "Everything that people have said in an effort to defend him has collapsed under the weight of the president’s conduct."

"What we just heard the president say is delusional," Conway replied. "And it’s debilitating."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Billionaire spews expletive-laden attack on Elizabeth Warren for criticizing him in a political ad

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is continuing her feud against the wealthy and powerful with a new political ad hitting several billionaires who have criticized her.

The ad, which will run on CNBC on Thursday, targets hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, who she notes was charged with insider trading, former TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Rickets, who she notes is a donor to GOP super PACs, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who she notes earned $70 million during the financial crisis, and tech investor Peter Thiel, who she notes is a key benefactor of President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out