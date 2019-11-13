Republicans want people to become numb to what they already know is true: Dan Rather
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” longtime reporter Dan Rather highlighted one of the final strategies Republicans have left to try to blunt the public’s enthusiasm for impeachment: Desensitize them to the facts that are damning for President Donald Trump.
“What jumped out to me today is the effort by the Republicans to sort of say, listen, everybody knows all of this,” said Rather. “They seek to have people become numb to what we already know. That’s what jumped out to me today, because we already know that the evidence we’re talking about now, the solicitation of a foreign power to get involved in our election, the evidence is strong.”
“The complicity of the Republicans is depressing, and it’s a serious moment for the country. We know that,” continued Rather. “What the Republicans sought to do today, and others likely judge whether they were successful or not, was trying to convince people, this is no big deal. If you’re saying to yourself, you already know this, yeah, that’s the case. That’s what jumped out.”
“In terms of comparison with the Watergate period and the Clinton impeachment, this is completely different for a long list of reasons, which we will not go down the whole list, but first and foremost, this is the first time in which we’ve had an impeachment proceeding in which it involved questions of a foreign power involved in elections or sought to be involved in elections, and very serious military national security issues,” added Rather. “That didn’t exist with the Clinton impeachment. It didn’t exist with the impeachment effort against Richard Nixon, who resigned.”
Southern District prosecutors watched impeachment hearing to decide whether to charge Giuliani: CNN reporter
The first publicly televised impeachment hearing was aired to millions of people on Tuesday. But it wasn't just citizens who were watching, suggested justice correspondent Evan Perez on CNN's "The Situation Room" — it was federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, who are currently investigating President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
"Both of [the witnesses], Kent and Taylor, they weighed in on the role of Rudy Giuliani in all this diplomacy," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What do you think?"
"Look, I think that's the key part of his testimony," said Perez. "I think we want to hear more from some of the other witnesses, including Ambassador Yovanovitch, and certainly Gordon Sondland, this is part of the story, the story Democrats are laying out for the impeachment inquiry. There is also another part of this, Wolf. I think the prosecutors in the Southern District of New York ... are watching this testimony today, no doubt, and trying to see whether it fits into the criminal investigation still ongoing in which Giuliani is the center of."
Jim Jordan shot himself in the foot with his key argument for Trump’s innocence: Ex-Mueller prosecutor
Former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann explained why Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)jo is stuck making terrible arguments without any of the facts on his side.
His example was Jordan and the GOP hammering home the idea that none of the people appearing before Congress were people who had first-hand information about the inner workings of the presidents of the U.S. and Ukraine.
The problem with the argument is that those with first-hand information have been barred by Trump from appearing.
Impeachment is no longer political — it’s a matter of basic evidence: Ex-prosecutor
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former federal prosecutor John Flannery argued that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Ukraine special envoy William Taylor laid out the facts of President Donald Trump's wrongdoing so clearly that impeachment is effectively no longer a political question.
"I thought that Schiff and Taylor at the outset of the hearing, if people only listened to the first hour, had a really good picture of what was going on, and the most important thing, I think, that the Republicans never dealt with was what we knew before the hearing started," said Flannery. "We had the president, we had Mulvaney, and we had Rudy Giuliani, all telling us they’d basically done this, and the readout also confirmed that. Now, what we have here is the most amazing corroborating information by two blameless individuals that can’t be accused of being anti-Trump who have had a history of service to this nation and who could not be contradicted in any particular."