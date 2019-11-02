Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: Michael Cohen was told if he stayed on message in Russia testimony ‘the president loves you’ in just released Mueller memos

Published

22 mins ago

on

On Saturday, BuzzFeed News released a trove of previously-secret memos written in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, which they obtained as part of a lawsuit.

One of the key new revelations from the memos is that Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen had to “keep Trump out of the messaging related to Russia” and “keep Trump out of the Russia conversation” in preparation for his testimony on the matter to Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cohen was trying to be loyal,” said the document. “The investigation was not supposed to have taken us to where we are today. Cohen was told if he stayed on message, the President loves you.”

Cohen is currently serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to bank fraud, tax evasion, and campaign finance violations related to the hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

You can see a screenshot (via Buzzfeed) from the Mueller memo below:

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Michael Cohen was told if he stayed on message in Russia testimony ‘the president loves you’ in just released Mueller memos

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

On Saturday, BuzzFeed News released a trove of previously-secret memos written in former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, which they obtained as part of a lawsuit.

One of the key new revelations from the memos is that Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen had to "keep Trump out of the messaging related to Russia" and "keep Trump out of the Russia conversation" in preparation for his testimony on the matter to Congress.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump and his GOP ‘commissars’ are the ones using ‘Soviet-style’ tactics to keep him in office: conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

On Saturday, writing for the Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot laid into House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) for accusing Democrats of "Soviet-style" impeachment proceedings — and gave him a reminder that "Soviet-style" actually looks more like "Trump and his commissars."

"This will be compelling to those who are so ignorant of history that they think the Soviets bothered with hearings where a minority party could cross-examine witnesses and vociferously defend the accused," wrote Boot. "Spoiler alert: They didn’t have minority parties in the Soviet Union, and they didn’t have constitutional proceedings either. The Soviets’ preferred method of disposing of dissidents was a bullet to the back of the head or a train trip to the gulag. When they had trials at all, the proceedings were shams in which the defendant typically confessed to imaginary offenses after having been tortured or threatened with retaliation against his family."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘Disordered Minds’ who think alike

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is being hailed as a major victory in the war on terror. But al-Baghdadi and ISIS fit a pattern known as “the toxic triangle” — destructive leaders, susceptible followers, and conducive environments — that can explain how tyrannical leaders with personality disorders come to power and maintain it. Personality disorders are key to understanding how the toxic triangle operates, but the focus is on a system much larger than just the leader alone—both the system of followers and their ideology, and the larger social system out of which they arise.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image