REVEALED: Michael Cohen was told if he stayed on message in Russia testimony ‘the president loves you’ in just released Mueller memos

On Saturday, BuzzFeed News released a trove of previously-secret memos written in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, which they obtained as part of a lawsuit.
One of the key new revelations from the memos is that Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen had to “keep Trump out of the messaging related to Russia” and “keep Trump out of the Russia conversation” in preparation for his testimony on the matter to Congress.
“Cohen was trying to be loyal,” said the document. “The investigation was not supposed to have taken us to where we are today. Cohen was told if he stayed on message, the President loves you.”
Cohen is currently serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to bank fraud, tax evasion, and campaign finance violations related to the hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.
You can see a screenshot (via Buzzfeed) from the Mueller memo below:
