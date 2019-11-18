REVEALED: Ukrainian president felt pressured by Trump — and American diplomats knew it

A new report from the Associated Press claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky privately admitted feeling pressured by the Trump administration to intervene in the 2020 election — and American diplomats were aware of his concerns.

According to the AP’s sources, American officials earlier this year were briefed on a meeting that Zelensky held in which he expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s associates were trying to drag him into American politics with their demands that he launch an investigation of Burisma, the former employer of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The AP says that there are “contemporaneous notes on Zelensky’s early anxiety about Trump’s interest in an investigation” that he expressed during the briefing, which could give Democrats evidence “to contradict Republican arguments that Zelensky never felt pressure to investigate Biden.”

Amos Hochstein, an American who sits on the board of Ukrainian state-owned energy firm Naftogaz, participated in the Zelensky meeting and later briefed officials at the American embassy about the Ukrainian president’s concerns.