REVEALED: Ukrainian president felt pressured by Trump — and American diplomats knew it

Published

18 mins ago

on

A new report from the Associated Press claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky privately admitted feeling pressured by the Trump administration to intervene in the 2020 election — and American diplomats were aware of his concerns.

According to the AP’s sources, American officials earlier this year were briefed on a meeting that Zelensky held in which he expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s associates were trying to drag him into American politics with their demands that he launch an investigation of Burisma, the former employer of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The AP says that there are “contemporaneous notes on Zelensky’s early anxiety about Trump’s interest in an investigation” that he expressed during the briefing, which could give Democrats evidence “to contradict Republican arguments that Zelensky never felt pressure to investigate Biden.”

Amos Hochstein, an American who sits on the board of Ukrainian state-owned energy firm Naftogaz, participated in the Zelensky meeting and later briefed officials at the American embassy about the Ukrainian president’s concerns.


Trump’s Ukraine envoy may have lied to Congress more than a dozen times: Law professor

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

One of the witnesses who has proven extremely useful for Republicans trying to defend President Donald Trump's conduct in Ukraine is former special envoy Kurt Volker, whose testimony has generally been favorable to the president. Republicans plan to bring him in on Wednesday for public testimony, which they hope will throw doubt on accusations that Trump tried to extort the president of Ukraine for political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden by withholding military aid.

Feds seek interviews with Ukraine’s state-run energy company as Giuliani probe heats up

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Federal prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York are seeking to interview people who have knowledge of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's dealings with Naftogaz, which is Ukraine's state-run oil-and-gas company.

CNN reports that prosecutors have reached out to multiple people with knowledge of Naftogaz in recent weeks, which the network says suggests "investigators have opened a line of inquiry into whether Giuliani and his associates sought to secure energy deals by asserting influence on the company."

