Revised data shows deforestation in Brazil Amazon at decade high
Brazil on Thursday released revised statistics showing deforestation in the Amazon rainforest surpassed 10,000 square kilometers (3,860 square miles) in the year to July 2019, the highest in more than a decade.
The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) said last week that satellite data showed 9,762 square kilometers were cleared of trees in the 12-month period, an increase of 29.5 percent.
This week’s revised statistics released by the INPE show the increase was even greater than thought: a 43 percent jump in deforestation in the world’s largest rainforest, for a total loss of 10,100 square kilometers in the 12 months to July.
That’s against a loss of 7,033 square kilometers between August 2017 and July 2018.
The deforestation is the largest since 2008, when 12,287 square kilometers of the Amazon were logged in a 12-month period.
Previous data showed clearing in the Amazon nearly doubled in the first eight months of this year, compared with the same period in 2018, to 6,404 square kilometers.
The data’s announcement came after fires ravaged swaths of the rainforest earlier this year, igniting a global outcry and diplomatic feud between President Jair Bolsonaro and European leaders.
Far-right Bolsonaro is a proponent of developing agricultural and mining activities in the Amazon, 60 percent of which lies in Brazil’s borders.
Faced with criticism over the fires and tree clearing, Bolsonaro accused non-government organizations of starting the blazes, and France and others of threatening Brazil’s sovereignty over the rainforest.
Democrats could deliver a devastating blow to Trump — if they wait for true insiders to testify: conservative
Politics often make strange bedfellows, and one of the most striking examples in the Trump era has been Democrats (centrists as well as liberals and progressives) commiserating with Never Trump conservatives. The National Review, at times, can be quite critical of President Donald Trump, although not as stridently anti-Trump as The Bulwark — and the National Review’s Rich Lowry, in an op-ed for Politico, offers some friendly advice to House Democrats on ways they could make their impeachment inquiry stronger.
It’s coming home: Karaoke World Championships rocks Japan
In a figure-hugging sparkly dress, Val Monique tears around the stage, whipping up the crowd as she channels her inner Tina Turner and belts out "Proud Mary."
Monique is Panama's representative in the Karaoke World Championships, one of 40 amateur warblers selected from 30,000 entrants for the competition, which is being held this year for the first time in its spiritual home of Japan.
Accountants, teachers and economists from as far afield as the Faroe Islands, Guatemala and Brazil battled it out for the prestigious title of the world's best karaoke singer in the competition run since 2003.
Revered relic of the Nativity heads back to Bethlehem
A wooden fragment said to be from the crib of the infant Jesus arrived in Jerusalem on Friday on its way back to Bethlehem after a millenium-long absence.
The relic, housed in Rome since the seventh century, was presented to the Franciscan custodians of the Holy Land at a mass in the Notre Dame Catholic centre opposite the walls of Jerusalem's Old city.
It will be taken to Bethlehem on Saturday, in time for the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree in Manger Square.The city, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is believed to have been the birthplace of Jesus.
The chief custodian for the Holy Land, Francesco Patton, said that the relic was sent from Bethlehem to Rome around the year 640 as gift to Pope Theodore I from Sophronius, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.