Rex Tillerson says Trump’s Ukraine scheme was wrong
Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson has criticized alleged actions that have triggered an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying using US influence for personal gain is “wrong.”
Tillerson, a former oil executive who was unceremoniously fired by Trump in March last year, was asked about the scandal in an interview with the PBS Newshour broadcast Monday.
Without using Trump’s name or going into details of the incident, Tillerson said: “Clearly, asking for personal favors and using United States assets as collateral is wrong.”
“So if you’re seeking some personal gain and you’re using, whether it’s American foreign aid, American weapons or American influence, that’s wrong, and I think everyone understands that,” he said.
House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over allegations that he held up military aid to press Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused the Democrats of waging a witch-hunt against him.
The alleged “quid pro quo” occurred well after Tillerson was dismissed by Trump via Twitter.
Tillerson has since offered critical views on Trump, including saying last year that he was obliged to stop the tycoon turned president from taking actions that were illegal.
Trump has voiced anger in response and described Tillerson as “dumb as a rock.”
Commentary
Are Republicans even trying to defend Trump? Or just doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding?
Last Friday, President Trump made the huge error of committing an impeachable offense while a House impeachment hearing was underway, by seeking to intimidate former Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine — who he had already threatened during the famous July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He did it again over the weekend with this insult toward Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, who heard that call.
Someone seems to have gotten through to Trump since then, because he didn't personally insult or threaten the witnesses during Tuesday's marathon hearings. He did, however, retweet insults by others and issued an official White House tweet questioning the integrity of the National Security Counsel's Ukraine expert, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. In his one appearance before the cameras, he made a snotty observation that Vindman had worn his U.S. Army uniform to the hearing, implying — as did several Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee — that he was being theatrical. There was a time when they would have swooned over any military dress uniform covered with salad. Now they only revere those who commit war crimes.
Devin Nunes grimaces as Schiff calls recess in devastating Sondland testimony
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) grimaced as the Democratic counsel finished questioning Gordon Sondland.
The EU ambassador directly implicated President Donald Trump and other senior administration officials in the scheme to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden in exchange for a White House visit and the release of military aid.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for a brief recess after the House Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman finished his round of questioning -- and Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee's ranking member, shot a pained look at GOP counsel Stephen Castor.