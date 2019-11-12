Rick Santorum squirms as CNN’s Erin Burnett asks if he agrees that a war hero is out to get Trump
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tied his tongue in knots after anchor Erin Burnett asked him if he agreed with President Donald Trump and his allies that decorated war heroes and longtime civil servants with bipartisan accolades are secretly plotting to destroy his presidency.
“Congressman Zeldin and Jordan have tried to suggest that Bill Taylor, the lead witness, top diplomat to Ukraine, three decades of public service, Bronze Star in Vietnam, 101st Airborne, many other things, someone who is lauded by both Democrats and Republicans — they’ve said he’s not credible, and they’ve said that he and others who have testified that have testified negatively about the president are Never Trumpers?” said Burnett.
“I think this is an opportunity,” said Santorum. “I’ve been hearing this from many people, from the White House and other places, that the stories of some of these witnesses, under cross-examination, don’t hold up. And this is an opportunity for them to do — I think they’re going to be polite, but I think they’re going to be tough. They’re going to go after the holes in the stories and point out that a lot of this is not first-hand information.”
“So, are you saying — but what you’re saying is — maybe you’re not — are you saying that they’re Never Trumpers, they’re political, they’re lying?”
“No,” said Santorum quickly. “They’re telling their perspective on things—”
“But that’s different than what people are saying, they’re not credible and Never Trumpers, and that’s not the same thing,” Burnett pressed him.
“There is a whole realm on both sides as to where people are and how some assess this,” said Santorum. “Some are dismissing this out of hand while others are taking it seriously and trying to poke holes. I think what you will see here is a little mix of both and primarily it was said earlier and they’ll take it seriously. They’ll know it isn’t a moment, and I went through the impeachment, and it’s an incredibly weighty experience and unlike anything else that you go through as a member of Congress to know that, you know, this doesn’t happen very often and it’s a big deal, and you know this is your moment and you don’t want to blow it. So I don’t think you’ll see the histrionics that you’ve seen in the past.”
CNN’s Cuomo hammers GOP lobbyist for saying Trump can fire the inspector general
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," anchor Chris Cuomo pushed back on GOP lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp for saying President Donald Trump has the right to fire Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson for transmitting the whistleblower complaint.
"Why would it be okay for the president to go after the inspector general for dealing with the whistleblower?" said Cuomo.
"Because he serves at the pleasure of the president. The president can get rid of them at any time," said Schlapp. "At the State Department during Obama's presidency, during the whole time Hillary was at the State Department, he didn't bother to pick an IG."
Trump suffers ‘Impostor Syndrome’ on a level ‘previously unknown to man’: Art of the Deal co-author
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz broke down President Donald Trump's mental state — and suggested that the president has a subconscious, pathological fear of being exposed as a fraud.
"Knowing the president as you do, how do you think he is going to handle next couple of days of this public testimony?" asked Cooper. "He obviously watches a lot of this. They often claim he's too busy to watch it, but he clearly does."
"Well, I think that he is in two places right now," said Schwartz. "I'm sorry to say this, because one of them seems fine. Which, for — to me, which is I suspect, he is in — his nervous system is in a very high state of activation, and God save you to be around him right now. Because this is the ultimate humiliation, to have his election called into question."
White House in ‘chaos’ in advance of public impeachment hearings: report
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House reporter Jim Acosta broke down how President Donald Trump's administration is in a state of turmoil with hours to go before the public impeachment hearings begin in the House.
"It is a picture of chaos as the president heads into this very different phase for him in the impeachment inquiry, very public phase with officials testifying in front of cameras up on Capitol Hill," said Acosta.
"My colleagues and I over here at the White House are hearing from our sources that when Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, started these legal maneuverings a few days ago, first he would join this lawsuit in federal court that would determine whether or not he should respond to these congressional subpoenas up on Capitol Hill and testify, and then yesterday he decided he's going to pull out of that legal challenge and pose his own legal challenge, file his own lawsuit and then this morning we find out he's scrapping the whole thing altogether and going back to the original legal guidance from the administration that he's immune from testifying under this subpoena that has been issued for his testimony," continued Acosta.