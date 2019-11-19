Rick Santorum starts shouting about Joe Biden after being unable to defend Trump’s Ukraine scheme

After Tuesday’s impeachment testimony, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to defend President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme to a CNN panel — and was reduced to shouting about former Vice President Joe Biden as his co-panelists tore down his arguments.

“Every one of the people there had the same thing, which is to change the Obama policy, which was leaving Ukrainians without any way to defend themselves … we have [Trump] in there and fighting for Ukraine and now the Democrats are saying, well, this is wonderful, BUT…”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me just ask you the question,” said former Obama strategist David Axelrod. “Because this lethal aid has been important, it gives them quite a bit of leverage, the president, if he wants them.”

“Here’s my point,” said Santorum. “I’d like to compare this to the obstruction case in the Mueller report. What you had is a bunch of adults, the president spouting off, we should go after this guy, we should go after him. They never did. Why? Because he has adults in the room who put up with the wild ideas, and then they do the right thing.”

“That’s not happened here,” said former White House communications strategist Jen Psaki. “What happened here, they all followed the president’s direction to hold out this aid in an exchange. And they were two days away from doing that. They didn’t do it because they were caught.”

Santorum protested that Trump is not a big “foreign aid guy” and wasn’t inclined to give the money in the first place.

“You said that everybody’s on the same page,” said anchor Anderson Cooper. “They actually weren’t. They thought it was a bad idea.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Santorum grew visibly more flustered, eventually raising his voice.

“I heard Congressman Schiff say [Ambassador Kurt] Volker cleared Vice President Biden,” said Santorum. “How’d he clear him? Well, I know Joe Biden, he’s a good guy, he’d never do it. That’s not clearing anybody! That’s a character witness!”

“Why did he then, why did [EU Ambassador] Gordon Sondland go to the Ukrainian official … and have this conversation the day after Trump had the conversation with [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky?” asked Psaki.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because — look, I — they — it comes back to the point I’ve been making,” blustered Santorum. “Just because aide in this — we talked about the same conversation, doesn’t mean one was traded for the other.”

Watch below: