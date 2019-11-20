Rick Wilson mocks GOP as impeachment witnesses ‘obliterate’ their talking points: ‘Dumber than a sack of hair’

On Wednesday, as the House wrapped up another day of bombshell impeachment testimony from multiple foreign service officers, former GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson mocked President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, pointing out that all of their major talking points to defend the president’s conduct in Ukraine have been “obliterated”:

1/ Hey committee Republicans! Have you noticed every single line of defense that you've mounted this week for the president has been utterly fucking obliterated? Is this clear to you yet? The fact pattern and your Fox News circle jerk strategy aren't the same thing. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 21, 2019

2/ Timeline? Blown out. No quid pro quo? blown out. Hearsay? Blown the *fuck* out. Rudy was a rogue agent? Blown out. Sondlamd will save us. Blown out. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 21, 2019

3/ I'm starting to think that your lawyers suck, Devin Nunes is dumber than a sack of hair, Jim Jordan is the end product of several generations of enthusiastic inbreeding, and Donald Trump is the worst supervillain ever. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 21, 2019

Particularly devastating to Republicans was testimony from E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who acknowledged there was a quid pro quo scheme to hold up Ukrainian military aid, and State Department official Laura Cooper, who revealed the Ukrainians were aware of the delay far earlier than previously suggested.