RNC spokesperson repeatedly refuses to answer if Trump is still seeking foreign election assistance

The national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee repeatedly refused to answer whether President Donald Trump’s search for foreign election assistance is ongoing.
It is illegal for United States political campaigns to ask foreign governments or foreigners for anything of value, but Trump has publicly asked Ukraine and China for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.
RNC national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington was asked about that during a Friday interview with MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.
“Liz, I will start with the straightforward question. Are the Republicans still asking for foreign help to get Trump re-elected?” Melber asked.
“I would ask the Democrats. Because we spent two and a half years debating that very question, right?” Harrington replied.
“Well, I’ll tell you what, I’ll make you a deal. If you ever host “The Beat,” you can invite guests on and ask them questions. But I’m asking you, because your president went out in public and said, ‘Yeah, of course I asked Ukraine for help.’ Is that still the way you want to win re-elections?” Melber asked.
But Harrington refused to answer whether the crime was ongoing.
“I’m going to note for the record that you didn’t really answer the question put to you twice,” Melber noted.
Watch:
