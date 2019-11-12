Roger Stone sought direct line to Jared Kushner to coordinate Wikileaks dumps
According to testimony from former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, Roger Stone told him that Wikileaks had plans to release damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the height of the 2016 presidential campaign. As POLITICO points out, Gates’ testimony at Stone’s trial reveals that the Trump campaign was offered help from Wikileaks earlier than previously thought.
Gates says Stone passed him the info two months before Donald Trump was given the GOP nomination.
“Mr. Stone indicated that WikiLeaks would be submitting or dropping information but no information on dates or anything of that nature,” Gates said. Stone is currently on trial for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia probe.
Stone also reportedly sought out the contact information of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, presumably to inform him about the impending info dump from Wikileaks.
“It was in a way a gift,” Gates testified, later adding the campaign was “kind of in disbelief.”
“We believed that if information were to come out, there were a number of us that felt that it would give our campaign a leg up,” Gates said.
Gates pleaded guilty in February of last year on charges of conspiracy against the U.S. and making false statements to the FBI.
BUSTED: CNN reporter tracks down 10 times Trump met with Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchmen
President Donald Trump claims that he doesn't know Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two henchmen of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested last month and charged with campaign finance fraud.
However, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski on Tuesday revealed that he and his team discovered that Trump has met personally with one of both of the men on at least ten separate occasions.
During an appearance on Kate Bolduan's show, Kaczynski broke down all the times that the president has had documented meetings with two men whom he has claimed to know nothing about.
The earliest documented interaction came in 2014, when Parnas was photographed with Trump during an event at his golf club in Doral, Florida. The most recent interaction came less than a year ago at a White House Hanukkah party in which the two men posted for a photo that featured Trump, Giuliani and Vice President Mike Pence.
‘It makes my life harder!’ The View’s Meghan McCain blows a gasket over never-Trump conservatives
"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar clashed loudly over never-Trump conservatives in a surprisingly heated exchange.
Behar recommended a column by the Washington Post's Max Boot, who wondered whether the U.S. could survive a second term from President Donald Trump -- and McCain interrupted to grumble.
"Oh, for god's sake, that guy?" McCain said.
Behar tried to get back on topic, saying that Boot had been a conservative but left the Republican Party over Trump, but McCain objected.