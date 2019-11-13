Room erupts in laughter as Democrat Peter Welch destroys Jim Jordan during impeachment hearing

There was a moment of levity four-hours into the first televised hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the bombastic Freedom Caucus member who was added to the committee at the last moment by Republicans, had argued that the White House whistleblower started the scandal.
“There’s one witness, one witness that they won’t bring in front of us, they won’t bring in front of the American people, and that’s the guy who started it all, the whistleblower,” Jordan argued.
Unfortunately for the wrestling coach turned politician, Jordan was followed by Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT).
“I say to my colleague, I would be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify,” Welch said.
“President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there,” Welch said, to laughter from the audience.
Watch:
