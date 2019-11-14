‘Russia is delighted’: Maddow says the elephant in the room is ‘rearing up and stomping its feet’

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC broke down how all of President Donald Trump’s decisions in the Ukraine scandal primarily benefited Russia.

“We are in the middle of this impeachment now and it is still unfolding and there is still more to learn and tomorrow is going to be — tomorrow should be a big deal,” Maddow noted. “Even just the news tonight is a big deal.”

“But even after one day of public hearings so far, the elephant in the room here feels like it’s rearing up and stomping its feet, because who benefits with all these things Trump has done?” Maddow asked. “With all of them. With all this stuff in the middle of the impeachment, but all the other stuff he’s doing simultaneously.”

Maddow went on to detail how Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation are the primary beneficiaries of Trump’s decisions.

“I mean the president is now promoting the conspiracy theory that Russia didn’t intervene in the election at all, it was Ukraine. That theory is from Russian military intelligence,” Maddow noted.

“I mean, I know this impeachment inquiry is about one specific thing that the president did about Ukraine and it is about that for a reason. I mean, it’s proven that he did it, he’s admitted he did it, it’s illegal and impeachable and he’s going to get impeached for it. I get it,” she noted.

“But literally everything he’s doing here — including the core allegations at the heart of the impeachment — all just happen to benefit Russia,” Maddow noted. “All just happen to redound to the benefit of Russia.”

All of them,” she added.

Watch: