Schiff kicks off impeachment hearing with smackdown of Jim Jordan: ‘That’s a false statement’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) kicked off the first open impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump by putting Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in his place.

Minutes after the hearing got underway, Jordan — and other Republican members — attempted to postpone witness testimony by offering motions and points of order designed to expose a whistleblower who accused Trump of corruption.

“Do you anticipate when we might vote on the ability to have the whistleblower in front of us,” Jordan said to Schiff, “something you, out of the 435 members of Congress, you’re the only member who knows who that individual is and your staff is the only staff of any member of Congress who has had a chance to talk with that individual.”

“As the gentleman knows, that’s a false statement,” Schiff fired back. “I do not know the identity of the whistle-blower and I’m determined to make sure that identity is protected.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.