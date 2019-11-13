Schiff kicks off impeachment hearing with smackdown of Jim Jordan: ‘That’s a false statement’
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) kicked off the first open impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump by putting Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in his place.
Minutes after the hearing got underway, Jordan — and other Republican members — attempted to postpone witness testimony by offering motions and points of order designed to expose a whistleblower who accused Trump of corruption.
“Do you anticipate when we might vote on the ability to have the whistleblower in front of us,” Jordan said to Schiff, “something you, out of the 435 members of Congress, you’re the only member who knows who that individual is and your staff is the only staff of any member of Congress who has had a chance to talk with that individual.”
“As the gentleman knows, that’s a false statement,” Schiff fired back. “I do not know the identity of the whistle-blower and I’m determined to make sure that identity is protected.”
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) delivered an absolutely bonkers opening statement at the start of Wednesday's impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives.
In his statement, Nunes tried to attack the credibility of the impeachment inquiry by comparing it to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that did not establish a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Nunes then accused Democrats of holding hearings in secret -- and even evoked the occult to describe the majority party's purportedly sinister actions.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned that President Donald Trump's abuses will permanently corrupt U.S. democracy unless Congress acts to impeach him now.
The House Intelligence Committee chairman, who is overseeing the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, concluded his opening statement with a sharp attack on the White House chief of staff, who excused the president's extortion scheme against Ukraine.
"The issue that we confront is the one posed by the president's acting chief of staff (Mick Mulvaney), when he challenged Americans to 'get over it,'" Schiff said. "If we find that the president of the United States abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, or if he sought to condition, coerce or extort or bribe an ally into conducting investigations to aid his re-election campaign and did so by withholding official acts, a White House meeting or hundreds millions of dollars of needed military aid, must we simply 'get over it'?"
On Wednesday morning, in the run-up to open impeachment hearings in the House, conservative lawyer George Conway reminded viewers that the Ukraine scandal was not the beginning of Trump's impeachable offenses — and that his conduct in the Russia investigation should not be overlooked.
"The Mueller investigation was about what Russia — it wasn't really about Trump, as such, but because of Trump being Trump, he made it about himself," said Conway, whose wife Kellyanne Conway serves as counselor to the president. "It was really stupid of him to do that, it didn't have to be about Trump. But because he's so self-obsessed, it became about Trump, because he tried to quash the investigation. If he had just shut up about it and not tweeted 'witch hunt' six hundred times and ... just played golf for two years, there wouldn't have been a whole Volume II of the Mueller investigation showing that he had obstructed justice."