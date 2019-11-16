Scrutiny of Trump’s corruption is exposing the grifters who latched onto him: conservative columnist

In a weekend column for the Washington Post, conservative and Donald Trump critic Max Boot revelled in the fact that a motley assortment of grifters and scam-artists latched onto the president to increase their own fortunes — only to see his trials and tribulations cause their own lives to be put under the microscope.

With the embattled president currently the subject of a rare impeachment inquiry, Boot said increased scrutiny of some administration appointees has exposed more than a few as frauds.

Using an NBC News report that “Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary of state for conflict and stability operations, has brazenly falsified her background” as a jumping-off point, Boot suggested she is one of many surrounding Trump who have no qualifications for their job and are using their closeness to the president to enrich themselves.

Among that batch, Boot includes Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for landing a top White House job for the sole reason that he is married to the president’s daughter Ivanka.

“Chang would never have been appointed by any other president, yet she fits right into an administration headed by a president who notoriously created his own phony Time magazine cover. A grifter himself, Trump has filled his administration with people who either lack professional qualifications or ethical standards — and often both,” Boot wrote.

“These are people such as Monica Crowley, an assistant secretary of the Treasury with a record of plagiarism, and who is notorious for a tweet praising the Berlin Wall (‘Walls work’). Or former national security adviser Michael Flynn, now a convicted felon after lying to the FBI. Or Gordon Sondland, a hotelier and Trump donor who became a mastermind of U.S. policy toward Ukraine because he was willing to do Trump’s unethical bidding,” he elaborated. “Or former acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker, an erstwhile U.S. attorney in Iowa and then a peddler of toilets for ‘well-endowed’ men who came to Trump’s attention by overzealously defending him on Fox News.”

Getting to top aides who still work in the White House, he wrote, “Or Stephen Miller, the White House point person on immigration who espoused white supremacist views in messages obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Or Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, who didn’t qualify for a security clearance yet acts as a shadow secretary of state — and a leading booster of the murderous Saudi crown prince.”

“I could fill multiple columns simply by listing all of the Trump appointees who have no business being in government. This is, after all, an administration that made a 23-year-old former intern with no professional experience one of its top drug-control officials,” Boot explained. ” Even officials who have not been accused of any ethical transgressions, such as current national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien and trade adviser Peter Navarro, have been promoted multiple ranks above their level of competence and experience. (O’Brien was a part-time hostage negotiator; Navarro, an obscure economics professor.)”

According to the columnist and policy adviser, “Ethical, well-qualified people refuse to work” for Trump, so the administration is littered with “dim and disgraceful” instead of the best and the brightest.

Pointing out that many conservatives were damaged by support for the Iraq war and the economic meltdown of 2008, Boot candidly admits that he is one of them, before saying those failures opened the door for “Trumpian rabble-rousers to take over.”

According to Boot, he would rather be represented by ethical officials like Marie Yovanovitch than by the “fast-buck artists and flimflammers that Trump has brought into the federal government.”

