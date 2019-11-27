Sean Hannity launches attack on Bernie Sanders’ drug price plan — and it immediately backfires

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday launched what he believed was a scalding attack against Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) drug pricing plan — but it immediately backfired when people responded to say it sounded amazing.

“SANDERS: ‘We are going to ensure that no one pays more than $200 a year for the prescription drugs they need…'” Hannity wrote on Twitter while linking to an article on his website that made fun of the Vermont senator for promising lower drug prices.

SANDERS: “We are going to ensure that no one pays more than $200 a year for the prescription drugs they need…” https://t.co/TOSrbMkMkZ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 27, 2019

Many people following Hannity, however, said that only having to spend $200 a year at most on prescription drugs sounded like a great idea, including one follower who challenged the premise of Hannity’s article by showing exactly how Sanders plans to slash the cost of drugs in the United States.

“Sanders offered no details on how the proposal would be enforced, or how his ‘Medicare for All’ plan would finance the prescriptions for millions of Americans.” You’re WRONG. #Berniecare has a three-pronged approach to lowering costs.#Bernie2020#MedicareForAll pic.twitter.com/s3ZR8R5vOy — Gill (@gillsterein) November 27, 2019

Check out some additional reactions below.

Sounds great, Sean — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2019

unbelievable; how could he care so much. Why not have pharma CEOs just outright murder people?#farleft has gone crazy — AM_ProHuman (@AM_ProHuman) November 27, 2019

cool, i could use that. I hate spending $35/month for vyvanse, and $30/month on asthma meds. it sucks shit — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) November 27, 2019

Thanks for the Bernie endorsement Sean. A lot of 50-65 year old HS varsity football players look up to you. — Eleanor Rigby (@davwim) November 27, 2019

rock on @seanhannity – keep up the populism and advertising for Bernie. — timothy kenobi 🌹 &🌺 & 🏳️‍🌈 & 🎧 (@TimothyKenobi) November 27, 2019

€200/ year is a good ballpark figure. In Sweden, you pay around this amount max/ year for both healthcare (doctors etc.) and prescription drugs. This ensures that the „vulnerable“ can still afford care. Healthcare, in the US, is >5% GDP more than Sweden so a lot can be done. — Brian Bean 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇸🇪 (@BrianBe89026870) November 27, 2019

That sounds wonderful. I don’t see a problem here. — Valid Arguments (@ArgumentsValid) November 27, 2019

Only in America can propagandists make “cheaper healthcare” sound like some Orwellian nightmare. Oh no, people might be able to afford /insulin!/ Say it ain’t so! — Larkspur Flower of the Resistance (@InfiniLarkspur) November 27, 2019