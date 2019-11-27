Quantcast
Sean Hannity launches attack on Bernie Sanders’ drug price plan — and it immediately backfires

18 mins ago

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday launched what he believed was a scalding attack against Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) drug pricing plan — but it immediately backfired when people responded to say it sounded amazing.

“SANDERS: ‘We are going to ensure that no one pays more than $200 a year for the prescription drugs they need…'” Hannity wrote on Twitter while linking to an article on his website that made fun of the Vermont senator for promising lower drug prices.

Many people following Hannity, however, said that only having to spend $200 a year at most on prescription drugs sounded like a great idea, including one follower who challenged the premise of Hannity’s article by showing exactly how Sanders plans to slash the cost of drugs in the United States.

Check out some additional reactions below.

