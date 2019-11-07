Quantcast
Connect with us

Searing internal memo from Syria expert hammers White House for ‘catastrophic sideshow’ in the Middle East

Published

13 mins ago

on

A top Syria expert is sounding the alarm on President Donald Trump’s refusal to fight back against Turkey’s war with America’s Kurdish allies.

A New York Times report revealed Bill Roebuck, Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, issued an internal memo that hammers the White House for careless and lazy foreign policy.

National security reporter Katie Bo Williams noted on Twitter that Roebuck “has spent more time on the ground in Syria than just about anybody in Washington right now,” and would have the expert information necessary to guide the White House policy on ISIS and the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roebuck’s 3,200-word memo asks whether “tougher American diplomacy, blunter threats of economic sanctions and increased military patrols could have deterred Turkey from attacking,” The Times reported, noting that it’s something that has worked in the past.

“It’s a tough call, and the answer is probably not,” Roebuck wrote. “But we won’t know because we didn’t try.”

There were reasons that the Turks might have ignored Trump if he went that route, but what Trump did instead, ultimately, “upended” the existing policy for Syria and sent the area into destabilized chaos.

His memo goes on to describe Trump’s sudden turn as a “catastrophic sideshow” after “bloody, yearslong upheaval” in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria, spearheaded by armed Islamist groups on its payroll, represents an intentioned-laced effort at ethnic cleansing,” Roebuck went on, saying the abuses “what can only be described as war crimes and ethnic cleansing.”

“One day when the diplomatic history is written,” the memo continued, “people will wonder what happened here and why officials didn’t do more to stop it or at least speak out more forcefully to blame Turkey for its behavior: an unprovoked military operation that has killed some 200 civilians, left well over 100,000 people (and counting) newly displaced and homeless because of its military operation.”

The Times explained that Roebuck’s memo is the first formal expression of dissent on Syria from within the Trump administration that has been made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the full report from The New York Times here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Searing internal memo from Syria expert hammers White House for ‘catastrophic sideshow’ in the Middle East

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

A Syria expert is sounding the alarm on President Donald Trump's refusal to fight back against Turkey's war with America's Kurdish allies.

A New York Times report revealed Bill Roebuck, Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, issued a memo that hammers the White House for careless and lazy foreign policy.

National security reporter Katie Bo Williams noted on Twitter that Roebuck "has spent more time on the ground in Syria than just about anybody in Washington right now," and would have the expert information necessary to guide the White House policy on ISIS and the Middle East.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senate GOPers floundering on impeachment defense as top White House aides battle over who is running the show

Published

54 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

According to a report from Bloomberg, the Republican Senate leadership is dead in the water on what approach the White House would like them to take to defend Donald Trump from impeachment because key administration officials are in a power struggle.

The report notes that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone are feuding over impeachment strategies, even as the House inquiry prepares to switch to public hearings next week.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ordered to pay $2 million to settle foundation settlement he vowed to fight

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

A judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit by a group of nonprofit organizations for "persistent" violations of charities law by his family's foundation.

The 2016 civil suit claimed the Trump Foundation unlawfully coordinated with the Trump campaign, and accused the president and his three eldest children of violating federal and state campaign finance laws and abused the foundation's tax-exempt status, reported CNN.

Continue Reading
 
 