Security officials told unknown object near Congress was ‘hovering’ — no one has any idea what happened

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram spent the day looking into a strange security threat on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning that has left security officials stumped.

Both the U.S. Capitol and the White House were on lockdown after the restricted airspace was breached and fighter jets were scrambled. The problem is that after several hours, no one knows what it was or even if it was real.

DEVELOPING: Airspace violation reported in Washington, DC, and fighter jets have been scrambled, law enforcement officials tells @NBCNews. White House on lockdown. https://t.co/npp9EafLSO — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019

White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside briefing room. Similar reported response at the a U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings pic.twitter.com/9GlXpH1qLq — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 26, 2019

“With security incident this morning, Fox has specifically inquired whether Capitol security systems may have been hacked or if this may have been a ‘test’ by nefarious forces to judge how people may have responded,” Pergram tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Fox is told neither of those scenarios were in play.”

He explained that Fox was told that security officials are still baffled and some even received different versions of a report on what happened, down to even the location and speed of the alleged aircraft.

“Officials heard it was ‘hovering’ and were even given ‘knots’ measuring its speed. But they still don’t know what it was,” Pergram continued.

“We don’t know what the hell it was,” one knowledgeable source told Pergram. He explained that the security doesn’t know “if it was birds, a ‘weather anomaly,’ a drone or what.”

Security officials still baffled by this morning’s Congressional security threat: “We don’t know what the hell it was,” said one knowegeable source. They don’t know if it was birds, a “weather anomaly,” a drone or what. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 26, 2019

Fox is told security officials got different info as to location & speed regarding the aircraft in question potentially posing a security risk in DC today. Officials heard it was “hovering” & were even given “knots” measuring its speed. But they still don’t know what it was — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 26, 2019

Fox has specifically inquired whether Capitol security systems may have been hacked or if this may have been a “test” by nefarious forces to judge how people may have responded. Fox is told neither of those scenarios were in play. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 26, 2019

Some on Twitter have joked that the flying object was a possible alien invasion.

Come on, aliens, if you're coming for Thanksgiving, call first. https://t.co/yPSZw87boG — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 26, 2019