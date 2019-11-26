Quantcast
Connect with us

Security officials told unknown object near Congress was ‘hovering’ — no one has any idea what happened

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram spent the day looking into a strange security threat on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning that has left security officials stumped.

Both the U.S. Capitol and the White House were on lockdown after the restricted airspace was breached and fighter jets were scrambled. The problem is that after several hours, no one knows what it was or even if it was real.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With security incident this morning, Fox has specifically inquired whether Capitol security systems may have been hacked or if this may have been a ‘test’ by nefarious forces to judge how people may have responded,” Pergram tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Fox is told neither of those scenarios were in play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that Fox was told that security officials are still baffled and some even received different versions of a report on what happened, down to even the location and speed of the alleged aircraft.

“Officials heard it was ‘hovering’ and were even given ‘knots’ measuring its speed. But they still don’t know what it was,” Pergram continued.

“We don’t know what the hell it was,” one knowledgeable source told Pergram. He explained that the security doesn’t know “if it was birds, a ‘weather anomaly,’ a drone or what.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some on Twitter have joked that the flying object was a possible alien invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: Trump went on Bill O’Reilly’s radio show on Tuesday — to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump suggested his own defense lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, should be the fall guy for the administration's Ukraine scandal.

The president made his argument during a Tuesday appearance with disgraced former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly.

Trump suggested that anything Giuliani did in Ukraine was for other clients, and that he was not directing Giuliani.

Listen:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New testimony reveals OMB lawyer quit in disgust over Trump withholding Ukraine military aid

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House aide’s impeachment testimony debunked yet another Republican defense of Trump’s Ukraine scheme

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

On Tuesday, the transcript of Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy's testimony in the impeachment inquiry was released.

One of the key takeaways of Sandy's disclosure to lawmakers blows up one of the GOP's defenses of the push to delay military aid to Ukraine: That President Donald Trump is just naturally skeptical of foreign aid, and it could have been one case out of a larger administration probe into foreign aid spending.

Continue Reading
 
 