‘Seriously unbalanced’ Tucker Carlson sparks internet outrage declaring he is rooting for Russia – before backtracking

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered stunning remarks Monday night, just days before America’s Thanksgiving holiday.

“Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia?” an untethered Carlson asked his guest, former Clinton advisor Richard Goodstein.

“I’m serious,” Carlson declared. “Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.”

Goodstein had been saying that Russia attacked Ukraine, explaining that “people are dying on the front lines.”

14,000 Ukrainians have been slaughtered in the war with their next door neighbor, Russia.

Carlson, at the end of the show, claimed he had been kidding when he said he was “serious.”

“Before we go, earlier in the show I noted I was rooting for Russia in the contest between Russia and Ukraine,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers, The Daily Beast noted, after social media outrage. “Of course, I’m joking. I’m only rooting for America—mocking the obsession many on the left have. Ha!”

Watch:

Reaction on social media to Carlson’s disturbing remarks was quick:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
