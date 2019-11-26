‘Seriously unbalanced’ Tucker Carlson sparks internet outrage declaring he is rooting for Russia – before backtracking

Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered stunning remarks Monday night, just days before America’s Thanksgiving holiday.

“Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia?” an untethered Carlson asked his guest, former Clinton advisor Richard Goodstein.

“I’m serious,” Carlson declared. “Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodstein had been saying that Russia attacked Ukraine, explaining that “people are dying on the front lines.”

14,000 Ukrainians have been slaughtered in the war with their next door neighbor, Russia.

Carlson, at the end of the show, claimed he had been kidding when he said he was “serious.”

“Before we go, earlier in the show I noted I was rooting for Russia in the contest between Russia and Ukraine,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers, The Daily Beast noted, after social media outrage. “Of course, I’m joking. I’m only rooting for America—mocking the obsession many on the left have. Ha!”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker: “Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? I’m serious. Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which by the way I am.” pic.twitter.com/OQopoxPYD9 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 26, 2019

Reaction on social media to Carlson’s disturbing remarks was quick:

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News and Tucker Carlson rip the tattered American mask off: Carlson is rooting for Russia to invade Europe. There it is. https://t.co/hHUgDMYObR — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Staggering. Tucker Carlson actually said he’s “rooting for Russia” in their conflict with Ukraine. So, he’s rooting for a country trying to invade and occupy a US ally. Seriously. He also said, “why should I care what happens with Russia and Ukraine?” Nutty. https://t.co/WyctFqbfZV — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) November 26, 2019

Tucker TV confessions usually reveal his deep-seated white supremacy. Tonight, he confesses to rooting for Russia against Ukraine. Your 2019 Republican Party! pic.twitter.com/CwHYAD2I2B — Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia invaded a sovereign nation, an EU ally, an American ally, and Tucker said it out loud, he is rooting for Russia. We all knew it, they just never said it. They are rooting for the end of Democracy. — Almost Turkey Time Dan (@JakesForLuck) November 26, 2019

Russia invaded Ukraine, stole Crimea, and continues to murder Ukrainians in Putin’s war on its soil Tucker Carlson announces he’s rooting for Russia. Team Putin-Trump in action… https://t.co/CDCNfDCrVO — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker backs despotic, corrupt Russia over people in Ukraine who just want to be free. He should lose all advertisers and his audience- why would you willingly put up with his betrayal of democracy? #BoycottTuckerCarlson https://t.co/0VDzKF0FRY — Hopeful_Resister! (@upton1144) November 26, 2019

Tucker Carlson openly sides with Russia now. Remember, every US intelligence agency confirmed that Russia hacked the DNC servers and attempted to hack voting machines in all 50 states. Carlson should be exiled to Russia. — Skip Churchman (@ChurchmanSkip) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker is rooting for Russia. Russia attacked us. UKRAINE is our ally. https://t.co/YLynFvKwnH — Pamela lacks pizzazz (@pamica) November 26, 2019

Tucker has gone all the way down the rabbit hole. He is seriously unbalanced on his show tonite. I am worried for him. He is “rooting for Russia”? https://t.co/xVtcO7lxts — dane lancaster (@danelancaster) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT