‘Seriously unbalanced’ Tucker Carlson sparks internet outrage declaring he is rooting for Russia – before backtracking
Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered stunning remarks Monday night, just days before America’s Thanksgiving holiday.
“Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia?” an untethered Carlson asked his guest, former Clinton advisor Richard Goodstein.
“I’m serious,” Carlson declared. “Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.”
Goodstein had been saying that Russia attacked Ukraine, explaining that “people are dying on the front lines.”
14,000 Ukrainians have been slaughtered in the war with their next door neighbor, Russia.
Carlson, at the end of the show, claimed he had been kidding when he said he was “serious.”
“Before we go, earlier in the show I noted I was rooting for Russia in the contest between Russia and Ukraine,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers, The Daily Beast noted, after social media outrage. “Of course, I’m joking. I’m only rooting for America—mocking the obsession many on the left have. Ha!”
Watch:
Tucker: “Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? I’m serious. Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which by the way I am.” pic.twitter.com/OQopoxPYD9
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 26, 2019
Reaction on social media to Carlson’s disturbing remarks was quick:
Fox News and Tucker Carlson rip the tattered American mask off: Carlson is rooting for Russia to invade Europe.
There it is. https://t.co/hHUgDMYObR
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) November 26, 2019
Staggering. Tucker Carlson actually said he’s “rooting for Russia” in their conflict with Ukraine. So, he’s rooting for a country trying to invade and occupy a US ally. Seriously. He also said, “why should I care what happens with Russia and Ukraine?” Nutty. https://t.co/WyctFqbfZV
— Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) November 26, 2019
Tucker TV confessions usually reveal his deep-seated white supremacy. Tonight, he confesses to rooting for Russia against Ukraine.
Your 2019 Republican Party! pic.twitter.com/CwHYAD2I2B
— Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) November 26, 2019
Russia invaded a sovereign nation, an EU ally, an American ally, and Tucker said it out loud, he is rooting for Russia. We all knew it, they just never said it. They are rooting for the end of Democracy.
— Almost Turkey Time Dan (@JakesForLuck) November 26, 2019
Russia invaded Ukraine, stole Crimea, and continues to murder Ukrainians in Putin’s war on its soil
Tucker Carlson announces he’s rooting for Russia.
Team Putin-Trump in action… https://t.co/CDCNfDCrVO
— Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) November 26, 2019
Tucker backs despotic, corrupt Russia over people in Ukraine who just want to be free. He should lose all advertisers and his audience- why would you willingly put up with his betrayal of democracy? #BoycottTuckerCarlson https://t.co/0VDzKF0FRY
— Hopeful_Resister! (@upton1144) November 26, 2019
Tucker Carlson openly sides with Russia now.
Remember, every US intelligence agency confirmed that Russia hacked the DNC servers and attempted to hack voting machines in all 50 states.
Carlson should be exiled to Russia.
— Skip Churchman (@ChurchmanSkip) November 26, 2019
Tucker is rooting for Russia. Russia attacked us. UKRAINE is our ally. https://t.co/YLynFvKwnH
— Pamela lacks pizzazz (@pamica) November 26, 2019
Tucker has gone all the way down the rabbit hole. He is seriously unbalanced on his show tonite. I am worried for him. He is “rooting for Russia”? https://t.co/xVtcO7lxts
— dane lancaster (@danelancaster) November 26, 2019
Useful to have it formally confirmed https://t.co/xHTyIEt7eT
— David Frum (@davidfrum) November 26, 2019
Breaking Banner
Reporters are refusing to face the ugly truth about the GOP
After two weeks of gripping testimony that established Donald Trump’s flagrant abuse of power beyond any reasonable doubt, after an effectively uncontested accusation that Republican conspiracy theories about Ukraine advance a Russian agenda, and after the ostensibly “moderate” members of Trump’s party actually hardened their support for the president, there is precisely one huge, overarching news story that demands to be written: That the GOP has fully descended into lawlessness and lunacy.
This article first appeared in Salon.
But our elite political reporters simply can’t bring themselves to say so. Over in the opinion sections, it’s a cacophony, almost entirely across the political spectrum. But in the news columns, it’s just another story with two sides and reporters aren’t taking either one.
Breaking Banner
Trump facing revolt and high-ranking departures at Pentagon after ouster of Spencer and war crime meddling: report
According to a report at Politico, Donald Trump is facing a revolt at the Pentagon with senior officials considering retiring because the president is meddling in internal war crimes rulings and refusing to listen to their advice.
Following the dismissal of now-former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, "a handful of the Pentagon's highest-ranking officials have been debating just when they would feel compelled to resign over what they see as Trump's disregard for the chain of command," the report states.
Breaking Banner
‘Rudy was making a ton of money’: CNN panel digs into grand jury subpoena investigating Giuliani’s business
Reacting to news that investigators are taking a hard look at Rudy Giuliani’s consulting business, as well as donations made to America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC set up by his advisers and allies after his election, a CNN "New Day" panel dug into the latest legal problems facing the former New York City mayor.
CNN host John Berman kicked off the segment with a listing of the crimes Giuliani is being accused of.
"New questions this morning about Rudy Giuliani's potential legal exposure," Berman began. "CNN has reviewed a grand jury subpoena that indicates federal investigators are looking into Giuliani's personal and business relationships with two of his associates who are under criminal investigation."