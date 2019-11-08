Seth Meyers destroys Lindsey Graham: ‘Not good when your defense is also a confession’

The host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a ridiculous defense of President Donald Trump.
The host played a clip of the South Carolina Republican attempting to defend Trump.
“What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward the Ukraine, it was incoherent,” Graham argued. “It depends on who you talk to.”
“They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo,” he claimed.
Meyers thought the clip was hilarious.
“So they can’t be criminals because they’re stupid?” he asked.
“It is not good when your defense is also a confession,” Meyers explained. “No version of that is good.”
“Either they broke the law or they’re morons,” he continued.
The host presented a simile that seemed to capture the essence of Graham’s contention.
“It’s like if a cop pulled you over and said, ‘Do you know the speed limit?’ and you responded, ‘Of course not, I’m too drunk to read the sign,'” Meyers explained.
Watch:
