Seth Meyers destroys Lindsey Graham: ‘Not good when your defense is also a confession’

The host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a ridiculous defense of President Donald Trump.

The host played a clip of the South Carolina Republican attempting to defend Trump.

“What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward the Ukraine, it was incoherent,” Graham argued. “It depends on who you talk to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo,” he claimed.

Meyers thought the clip was hilarious.

“So they can’t be criminals because they’re stupid?” he asked.

“It is not good when your defense is also a confession,” Meyers explained. “No version of that is good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Either they broke the law or they’re morons,” he continued.

The host presented a simile that seemed to capture the essence of Graham’s contention.

“It’s like if a cop pulled you over and said, ‘Do you know the speed limit?’ and you responded, ‘Of course not, I’m too drunk to read the sign,'” Meyers explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

Lindsey Graham won’t give up on the “Trump’s too stupid to commit a crime” defense. #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/TrE8jhhIk7 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 8, 2019