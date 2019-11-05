Quantcast
‘Shame on you’: CBS This Morning slammed for ‘nauseating’ softball interview with Trump Jr

“CBS This Morning” hosted Donald Trump Jr. Tuesday morning to talk about his new book that attacks the left and many Americans are asking “why?” Why invite him on the air? The title of Trump Jr’s book is “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

That alone should have been a heads-up that maybe choosing to interview the president’s eldest son was a bad idea. But it was also a heads up that if they were going to actually interview him, perhaps they should have been prepared?

As many noted on social media, the panel of CBS hosts was not prepared, they let him spew his false talking points and ugly beliefs with little push back, and when the conversation went off the rails they resorted to flattery to get him to change subjects – just like people do with his father.

Case in point: Here is Donald Trump Jr. attacking transgender people live on CBS’s air:

“CBS This Morning” hosts’ solution? Not pushing back, not explaining why his point of view is offensive, but, flattery: “Are you interested in running for political office?”

More flattery: Trump Jr. is identified on the chyron as “The President’s Son.”

Or here: Trump Jr. is reminded polls show a majority of Americans now support impeaching and removing President Trump from office.

“Well I think that was a very plus-D poll,” he says, meaning heavily weighted with Democrats. In fact, among the polls that show majority support for impeaching and removing Trump is a Fox News poll.

CBS hosts didn’t bother to push back on nearly anything Jr. threw at them.

In this same clip, Jr. calls Washington, D.C.’s airport “middle America.”

No pushback.

Trump Jr. kicked off his first two minutes in the interview by attacking House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, then saying, “My father put the transcript out. Read it,” referring to the transcript of Trump’s infamous July 25 call with the president of Ukraine, in which he engages in attempted extortion.

But President Trump did not, at all, “put the transcript out.” In fact, the official White House call summary says it is not a transcript. No actual transcript was ever released.

And yet, none of the three “CBS This Morning” hosts pushed back on Jr’s lie.

Americans are angered at “CBS This Morning,” and with good reason. Take a look:

