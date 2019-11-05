‘Shame on you’: CBS This Morning slammed for ‘nauseating’ softball interview with Trump Jr
“CBS This Morning” hosted Donald Trump Jr. Tuesday morning to talk about his new book that attacks the left and many Americans are asking “why?” Why invite him on the air? The title of Trump Jr’s book is “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
That alone should have been a heads-up that maybe choosing to interview the president’s eldest son was a bad idea. But it was also a heads up that if they were going to actually interview him, perhaps they should have been prepared?
As many noted on social media, the panel of CBS hosts was not prepared, they let him spew his false talking points and ugly beliefs with little push back, and when the conversation went off the rails they resorted to flattery to get him to change subjects – just like people do with his father.
Case in point: Here is Donald Trump Jr. attacking transgender people live on CBS’s air:
CBS This Morning hosts tried to move the interview along quickly as Don Jr. started pushing anti-trans talking points pic.twitter.com/LeVjPGyFEu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2019
“CBS This Morning” hosts’ solution? Not pushing back, not explaining why his point of view is offensive, but, flattery: “Are you interested in running for political office?”
More flattery: Trump Jr. is identified on the chyron as “The President’s Son.”
Or here: Trump Jr. is reminded polls show a majority of Americans now support impeaching and removing President Trump from office.
“Well I think that was a very plus-D poll,” he says, meaning heavily weighted with Democrats. In fact, among the polls that show majority support for impeaching and removing Trump is a Fox News poll.
CBS hosts didn’t bother to push back on nearly anything Jr. threw at them.
In this same clip, Jr. calls Washington, D.C.’s airport “middle America.”
No pushback.
.@DonaldJTrumpJr believes that the impeachment process will “vindicate” his father.
“I think it’s going to hurt people in the middle. There are still reasonable people in the middle.” https://t.co/4ShsMZ2ejD pic.twitter.com/VXPjSH6Gk3
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 5, 2019
Trump Jr. kicked off his first two minutes in the interview by attacking House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, then saying, “My father put the transcript out. Read it,” referring to the transcript of Trump’s infamous July 25 call with the president of Ukraine, in which he engages in attempted extortion.
But President Trump did not, at all, “put the transcript out.” In fact, the official White House call summary says it is not a transcript. No actual transcript was ever released.
And yet, none of the three “CBS This Morning” hosts pushed back on Jr’s lie.
Americans are angered at “CBS This Morning,” and with good reason. Take a look:
shame on you
— #TrumpFascism and the #RepublicanFascistParty. (@PinchandScrimp) November 5, 2019
“CBS This Morning” had the chance to ask Donald Trump Jr tough questions, but the anchors failed to effectively take control of the conversation. He was able to rant against Hunter Biden, the media and trans athletes with little pushback.
— Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) November 5, 2019
Because we shouldn't use our own eyes and ears.
Trump's transparency: Hide reports, hide phone transcripts, hide Putin notes, hide taxes, hide visitor log at White House, Stop holding press briefings.
Trump's "LOVE" via Trump's supporters: pic.twitter.com/MSNAupooXL
— Dianne Reum (@LibertyIsALady) November 5, 2019
MY EXACT QUESTION.
— Stephen Harrington (@_StephenH) November 5, 2019
Just watched trump jr walk all over CBS this morning never been so disappointed in a news crew in my life
— William Wright (@William88819776) November 5, 2019
@GayleKing I treasure you on the CBS morning show, but was incredibly disappointed this morning with your interview of Don Trump Jr. I respect even-keeled journalism, but you and your colleagues allowed him open reign to spin falsehoods. https://t.co/VHskXLpqi9
— Eric B (@ezb60613) November 5, 2019
Damn. I’d just started watching CBS This Morning. I thought I found a decent morning show. I was wrong.
— Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) November 5, 2019
This interview with Don Jr. on CBS this morning is nauseating. Can’t believe they invited him on the set.
— adrienne wright (@YOadriennnnnnne) November 5, 2019
Cannot believe CBS This Morning allowed Don Jr. on their show, as much as he & Trump call them "Fake News", now Gayle & the others have allowed him to use them to promote his book of evil, in which he speaks horrible things about those they hate for all the wrong reasons.
— Anita Blount (@anitablou) November 5, 2019
President of Mexico swiftly rejects Trump’s ‘irrational’ offer to send US Army to fight drug cartels
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday swiftly rejected an offer from U.S. President Donald Trump to send American troops over the border to "wage war" on drug cartels after assailants killed at least nine members of a fundamentalist Mormon family in northern Mexico.
During a press conference Tuesday, López Obrador, commonly known as AMLO, thanked Trump and "any foreign government which wants to help" in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, which authorities believe was carried out by cartel members.
"But in these cases," AMLO said, "we have to act independently and according to our constitution, and in line with our tradition of independence and sovereignty."
The View co-hosts reveal their fears of Trump’s ‘zombie apocalypse’ supporters: ‘When we disappear — start running’
"The View" panelists agreed President Donald Trump and his allies were endangering government officials for political reasons, and co-host Meghan McCain described the threats she faced after the former reality TV star attacked her.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) joined the president for a campaign rally in Kentucky, where the senator offered revealing details about the whistleblower and urged the media to print his name.
"Had Nixon tried to do this to anyone," said host Whoopi Goldberg, "we would have had him out, said, 'No, that's not how the law works, the Constitution doesn't work like that, that's not how the law works."
Breaking Banner
Virginia GOPer caught at polling place distributing deceptive blue cards suggesting he’s a Democrat
Republican Virginia state Delegate Mark Cole was caught on election day handing out cards that suggest he is a Democrat.
As Virginians were headed to the polls on Tuesday, candidate for Virginia state Senate Qasim Rashid noted that Cole had been handing out blue cards to voters that do not identify him as a Republican. The color blue is traditionally used by Democratic candidates.
Republican @MarkColeVA is so proud of being a Republican that on Election Day no less he’s handing out BLUE cards that don’t identify him as a Republican.🤔