‘Shameful’ for UK not to publish Russia meddling probe: Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton said Tuesday it was “shameful” that the British government had not published a delayed parliamentary report into possible Russian interference in British politics ahead of December elections.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has previously rejected claims it was suppressing the report to avoid a scandal ahead of next month’s snap poll.
“Every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens,” the defeated US presidential candidate told BBC Radio 4 during a book tour.
Clinton said there was “no doubt” that Russia is “determined to try to shape the politics of western democracies”.
“Not to our benefit, but to theirs,” said the Democrat, who lost the 2016 US election to President Donald Trump in a race that US intelligence chiefs have said was marred by Russian interference.
“I find it inexplicable that your government will not release a government report about Russian influence. Inexplicable and shameful,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.
Britain’s parliament was previously told a report by the Intelligence and Security Committee was sent to the prime minister for approval on October 17.
The probe into suspected Russian covert actions in Britain’s democratic process reportedly includes examining whether Moscow tried to interfere with the 2016 Brexit vote and the 2017 general election.
Moscow has been accused of spearheading sophisticated disinformation campaigns around the world to further its interests.
The Intelligence and Security Committee, which oversees the work of the country’s intelligence agencies, submits its reports to the government before publication to avoid the inadvertent release of sensitive information.
A former head of domestic spy agency MI5 and the committee’s chairman have suggested Johnson is stalling on the release of the 50-page report with the December 12 general election looming.
Jonathan Evans, head of MI5 from 2007 to 2013, called on the government to explain the delay.
Foreign Office minister Chris Pincher has previously said that the report is going through “an intensive security review”.
Pincher has also played down concerns, saying there is “no evidence” to suggest there has been any successful Russian involvement in the British electoral system.
‘Stop lying!’ MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt rains hell on GOP for defending Trump’s ‘dime-store Mussolini’ schemes
Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt called out his old party for "lying" about President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine to distract from an "unprecedented" extortion scheme.
Schmidt appeared Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to make predictions about the upcoming public impeachment hearings, and he said witnesses would tell a tale of sordid corruption.
"The American people will see when this begins to play out publicly is an act of corruption unprecedented in its magnitude and its severity," Schmidt said. "What we see is the president of the United States extorting a foreign head of state, withholding congressionally approved military assistance to a nation that has a hot war with the Russians on the eastern front, for the purposes of getting dirt on the president's political opponent."
Chinese President Xi Jinping urges Britain to return Parthenon Marbles to Greece
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged Britain to return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece, wading into a decades-old dispute between the countries over the ownership of the sculptures.
The ancient friezes, which include depictions of battles between mythical ancient Greeks and centaurs, were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and are now on display at the British Museum in London.
Britain has always refused to return the carvings -- often still known as the Elgin Marbles -- arguing that they were taken with the permission of local Ottoman rulers at the time.
Poland says Netflix Holocaust documentary ‘rewrites history’
Poland has complained to Netflix that a Holocaust documentary series on Nazi German death camps "rewrites history" by featuring an "incorrect" map.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the popular US streaming and production website to correct the "terrible mistake" that he believed had been "committed unintentionally".
A Netflix consultant in Poland who only identified herself as Malgorzata told AFP on Tuesday the company was "treating the issue as a priority" and that its headquarters would soon issue an official statement.
"Netflix did not intend to offend anyone or compromise any values," she added.