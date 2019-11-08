Quantcast
'She may be the dumbest kid': Internet ridicules Ivanka Trump for bizarre AP interview

1 hour ago

First daughter Ivanka Trump did an interview with the Associated Press that is earning her some internet mockery Friday.

The eldest of the Trump daughters claimed that her family isn’t profiting in any way off of their father’s position in the White House. Ivanka specifically scored multiple Chinese trademarks in 2019, after applying for them in 2016 and 2017. She also said that she couldn’t possibly care less about reading transcripts of the depositions with White House and agency staffers who have given information about the Ukraine scandal. In perhaps her greatest diversion from the White House and her father, Ivanka also said that she doesn’t believe the identity of the whistleblower is important.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, in particular, unleashed her own information about the hypocrisy.

All of the comments Trump made to the AP have sparked news that led to hilarious ridicule on Twitter.

You can check out the tweets below:

