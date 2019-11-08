‘She may be the dumbest kid’: Internet ridicules Ivanka Trump for bizarre AP interview

First daughter Ivanka Trump did an interview with the Associated Press that is earning her some internet mockery Friday.

The eldest of the Trump daughters claimed that her family isn’t profiting in any way off of their father’s position in the White House. Ivanka specifically scored multiple Chinese trademarks in 2019, after applying for them in 2016 and 2017. She also said that she couldn’t possibly care less about reading transcripts of the depositions with White House and agency staffers who have given information about the Ukraine scandal. In perhaps her greatest diversion from the White House and her father, Ivanka also said that she doesn’t believe the identity of the whistleblower is important.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, in particular, unleashed her own information about the hypocrisy.

Defined as – imitative of the work of another person, and usually disapproved of for that reason. Like @IvankaTrump’s fashion brand that was sued for copying shoe designs from Aquazzura https://t.co/4MnQdhOvEk — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 8, 2019

Then how does @IvankaTrump explain this? November 13,2016 @IvankaTrump wore a $10,800 bracelet from her “Metropolis Collection” during her “first family” @60Minutes interview.

Within hours, her PR team emailed me promoting the bangle https://t.co/4MnQdhOvEk — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 8, 2019

All of the comments Trump made to the AP have sparked news that led to hilarious ridicule on Twitter.

Wait, did Ivanka just undercut her dad’s own defense — I.e., the GOP effort to make this all about the whistle— by arguing that whistleblower no longer matters? https://t.co/sQWjPFjgag — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) November 8, 2019

Uh oh. @IvankaTrump is going off message. Ivanka tells the AP that the whistleblower’s identity is “not particularly relevant” to the impeachment inquiry and should no longer be a “substantive part” of the conversation. cc @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/x9Ok4jyrAt — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 8, 2019

After saying this Ivanka trademarked it in China, put it on t-shirts and hats, and sold them at the WH store. https://t.co/COtWzD2UpK — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 8, 2019

[She may in fact, be the dumbest kid.] https://t.co/IoZVFUjUhc — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 8, 2019

I would love to which of one of Ivanka's frenemies convinced her that speaking in that weird, whispery, annoying AF, baby voice made her sound smart. — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) November 8, 2019

In 2018 alone, @IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner made made $82 Million in outside income while working in the White House. Trump said running for POTUS was “a giant infomercial for the Trump brand.” His entire presidency is to profit for his businesses. They’re Making Millions. https://t.co/Ka3RCeOYHY — Trinity Resists 💚☮️ 🇺🇸✊🍑 (@TrinityResists) November 8, 2019

She has a point. Unlike the Bidens, the Trump family made their money the old fashioned way: By engaging in a decades-long tax fraud scheme to siphon hundreds of millions from Ivanka's wealthy grandfather to finance multiple bankruptcies before being saved by a reality-TV career. https://t.co/X6KnGsGLq0 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 8, 2019

Ivanka's compared her Dad to Lincoln and is seen here showing how she crushed the head of a servant who made eye contact: "I'm also starring in the Frozen sequel as Avalanche, a model and Mom with the power to do nothing and yet expect praise and money, while freezing my smile" pic.twitter.com/eK6aIWaSRI — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 8, 2019

Ivanka lies a lot, just like her father, they charge American taxpayers for all of their dalliances trips around the world… & make $$$ for all kinds of business deals that they do DURING AND WHILE HE IS GRIFTING IN THE WHITE HOUSE. and they stole $ from a charity @maggieNYT — CeliaSueHecht (@ccwriter9) November 8, 2019

So, the Associated Press did an interview with crimestress Ivanka trump. They didn’t mention the corruption involved with her Chinese trademarks, her sweatshops or the $82M she made in 2018. What they did was give her room to attack Hunter Biden. Literally learned nothing. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 8, 2019

#Ivanka vows she won’t read any transcripts of impeachment depositions ANOTHER TRUMP THAT CAN’T READ? You have to read the transcripts to find out daddy’s call was “PERFECT?”#MOG

https://t.co/VHmoF3dhZU — Michael O'Grady (@mog7546) November 8, 2019

Lol Ivanka and Jared made $135 million in 2018, and Ivanka specifically reported earning around $4 mil from her dad's hotel in DC https://t.co/zpfm8viepl — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) November 8, 2019

We’ve seen 30 years of Joe Bidens tax returns @IvankaTrump — you come from a family of crooks & liars. Tell your dad to release his tax returns – like he lied and told his #maga morons he would Until then….STFU TW*T https://t.co/gIvsoQV7d6 — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) November 8, 2019

@IvankaTrump possesses that wonderful mix of wannabe-valley girl vocal fry inflection, and a "sharp as a box of hammers" intellect, with daddy mushroom loving concubine sensibilities. But I guess she's happy our 16th President invented Lincoln Logs. — Knobby Walsh (@mickeywalsh56) November 9, 2019

If they ( Ivanka, Jr., Eric included )are willing to do this to veterans, they'll do it to anyone. — @Juni (@Juni21966543) November 9, 2019

