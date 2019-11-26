Six scientific journals denounce Trump environmental reform
The editors-in-chief of six major scientific review journals on Tuesday denounced a pending US regulation that would limit the scientific process for developing environmental and public health policies.
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has increased acts of environmental deregulation under President Donald Trump.
But a new rule — in the process of being finalized — would have an even more significant effect by restricting which studies EPA employees could use when drafting new regulations.
The rule would require EPA rule-makers to use only studies based on public data, in the name of transparency.
Such a requirement would make it impossible, for example, to use the countless studies that were based on individuals’ medical data.
This type of analysis — showing the effects of air pollution on quality of life — is the foundation of a large number of environmental regulations.
The EPA also intends to make the transparency rule retroactive, according to The New York Times, which could call into question decades of regulations on air quality, water mercury levels or lead levels in paint.
“As leaders of peer-reviewed journals, we support open sharing of research data, but we also recognize the validity of scientific studies that, for confidentiality reasons, cannot indiscriminately share absolutely all data,” wrote the editors-in-chief of Science, Nature, PLOS, PNAS, Cell Press and The Lancet.
They pointed to genetic studies that allowed researchers to find mutations that caused certain diseases.
Their main concern is that the new rule, even if not retroactive, would weaken regulations when they need to be updated.
“That would be a catastrophe,” they wrote.
The EPA has not yet announced the date for the new regulation’s finalization.
© 2019 AFP
CNN
State Department official blamed Rudy Giuliani for feeding Trump ‘negative views’ about Ukraine: report
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," White House correspondent Manu Raju walked through one of the key revelations from State Department official Philip Reeker's testimony to Congress in the impeachment proceedings.
"Reeker raises concerns ... about about several issues involving both the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, his efforts to push for his investigations, as well as the efforts to oust the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who top leadership did not offer a statement of support amid the smear campaign that Giuliani was launching and others, and he makes clear that Rudy Giuliani was the person feeding the president's views and perceptions about what was happening with Ukraine and with Yovanovitch," said Raju. "He says that, 'I know that there was an understanding, certainly from [special envoy] Kurt [Volker] and others that were there that Rudy Giuliani is feeding the president a lot of very negative views about Ukraine."
Breaking Banner
LISTEN: Trump went on Bill O’Reilly’s radio show on Tuesday — to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus
President Donald Trump suggested his own defense lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, should be the fall guy for the administration's Ukraine scandal.
The president made his argument during a Tuesday appearance with disgraced former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly.
Trump suggested that anything Giuliani did in Ukraine was for other clients, and that he was not directing Giuliani.
Listen:
CNN
Trump is ‘trying to have it both ways’ on letting White House officials testify: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through President Donald Trump's latest approach to Democratic demands for testimony in the impeachment proceedings.
"We're told a senior administration official said [House Judiciary] Chairman [Jerrold] Nadler's proposal to allow White House attorneys to participate is under consideration and likely to come up for discussion during the president's trip to Florida over the next several days," said Acosta. "As for allowing top officials to testify, that is another matter. The president is trying to have it both ways, insisting he would like to see some of the top officials appear before lawmakers, but adding that he doesn't want to tie the hands of future presidents."