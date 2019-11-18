Sondland has a ‘sword of Damocles’ hanging over him thanks to his ever-changing testimony: CNN legal analyst
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” CNN legal analyst Laura Coates walked through the precarious legal situation of President Donald Trump’s EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday amid accusations he has lied to Congress in his previous depositions.
“He omitted some crucial information in his earlier sworn deposition. He revised it once,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What do you anticipate?”
“The idea that he had one of these epiphanies is precisely why you have closed-door hearings to begin with,” said Coates. “One of the tactics and strategies involved here for members of the House was to make sure you couldn’t coordinate your testimony, you actually must present what you tell, have a full and complete accounting of what you’ve done. And you’ve seen over time, that when you have other witnesses come in, suddenly, he realized, oh, you meant the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help me Congress. And in this role he has failed time and time again. It’ll be interesting to see whether he will have additional epiphanies in his opening statements, or if he waits until there are questions. If he waits until that moment, it might be too late for him to correct his testimony.”
“Because hovering over this is the Roger Stone conviction on all seven counts last week, including lying to Congress,” agreed Blitzer. “Do you expect Ambassador Sondland, potentially, to plead the Fifth?”
“I think he’s considering it right now,” said Coates. “I mean, the Sword of Damocles is hanging over his head right now. When you see Roger Stone involved in behavior, the underlying conduct itself wasn’t the legal problem, it was the lying to Congress and not giving a full accounting of information, that is hovering over him right now, thinking, here I have not given the information the first time or the second time, I have forgotten a phone call in which I held the phone away from my ear in a crowded restaurant in Ukraine, potentially making vulnerable the president’s own conversation with a number of his advisers.”
It’s not ‘worth our time’ to pretend Trump is ‘serious’ about cooperating with the investigation: Intel Democrat
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep Eric Swalwell (D-CA), the second-in-command of the House Intelligence Committee, brushed aside President Donald Trump's suggestion that he will testify in the impeachment probe as not a serious suggestion.
"The president says he's considering Speaker Pelosi's suggestionn that he provide written answers to the questions in the inquiry," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Do you agree?"
"Well, Wolf, he hasn't turned over his taxes despite saying he would do that, and didn't show up in person with Bob Mueller despite saying he would do that, and giving written statements to the Mueller team," said Swalwell. "We would like the witnesses we subpoenaed to come to Congress. He's not serious in this process, and I don't think it's worth our time engaging with him on this, other than to say we have a lot of evidence right now and we shouldn't allow him to dictate the terms for this investigation."
Republicans fear Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch ‘backfired’: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that Republicans on Capitol Hill are worried that President Donald Trump's Twitter attack on former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her public testimony in the impeachment hearing only hurt his cause.
"The president will be back to keeping an eye on the impeachment inquiry as the public hearings get underway," said Acosta. "Mr. Trump's fellow Republicans are hopeful he will cease his targeting of administration officials who are testifying. As one Trump campaign source told me over the weekend about the president's attacks late last week, it was not a, quote, 'good day for the GOP.' There are a lot of Republicans who feel like that backfired."
Dick Cheney’s cardiologist explains why Donald Trump’s hospital visit is ‘worrisome’ — and what it could be
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who is still former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, said that he spoke with someone assigned to talk about the president's health in the White House and still has questions about President Donald Trump's trip to Walter Reed over the weekend.
"This had been something they had been thinking about for a while, the president had some downtime, so he went over to Walter Reed to get some of this done," said Dr. Reiner, citing the White House source. "There was no sophisticated testing done. It's a little bit unusual. Almost everything that is usually done in a presidential physical like this, can be done in the White House at the White House medical unit. So, it doesn't really make a lot of sense why the president would travel to Walter Reed on a Saturday afternoon for this kind of testing."