Sondland is in ‘tremendous trouble’ no matter how he tries to change his testimony tomorrow: NYT columnist

On Tuesday, in the wake of testimony from several witnesses in the impeachment hearing that broadly implicated EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland in improper backchannel foreign policy, New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali suggested that Sondland is in “tremendous trouble” — and that no testimony he could give tomorrow will get him out of this mess:

No. He will be trying to save himself. The perjury plus multiple stellar witnesses paint a damning portrait. He's in tremendous trouble. https://t.co/CxN5w0EErb — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 20, 2019

Sondland has serious exposure in the Ukraine scandal because he has repeatedly revised his sworn testimony as various aspects have been contradicted by text messages and the testimony of other witnesses.