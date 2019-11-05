Sondland testimony makes a ‘really clear case for impeachment’: Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks
Former Watergate prosecutors Jill Wine-Banks and Cynthia Alksne think that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland is helping make the case for impeaching President Donald Trump.
In an MSNBC panel discussion with host Ali Velshi, Wine-Banks explained that Sondland either had his memories refreshed or he was just being “very careful not to be caught in a perjury trial.”
“There’s no question that all the pieces are fitting together,” the former Watergate prosecutor explained. “It’s like a puzzle that you’re putting together where everybody has corroborating exactly what we learned from the actual memorandum of the conversation. Something bad happened. There was definitely extortion, and there are a number of crimes we could look at from an impeachment standpoint, all three articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon apply here.”
She named that “contempt of Congress” is one of the Trump crimes, due to the stonewalling of subpoenas. Another is obviously obstruction of justice with the president telling witnesses they can’t testify or cooperate. There’s the “shadow foreign policy” with Giuliani working on behalf of the State Department without being employed by State or even going through a background check. Ultimately, there’s the issue of Trump’s demand “will you do me a favor, though,” where he bribed Ukraine.
“It’s a really clear case for impeachment and I would say if the president could be indicted which I still believe a president can be, you would have a violation where extortion doesn’t have to be by threat of physical violence,” she continued. “It can be under color of law. There are plenty of crimes. Of course, the election law is clearly being violated when you ask for something from a foreign power. You cannot accept anything for your campaign from a foreign government and that is exactly —”
“Or a foreign national,” Velshi cut in.
“That’s exactly what Donald Trump did,” she agreed.
Watch the clip below:
Is Trump attending LSU-Alabama game because he’s ‘desperately searching for a sporting event where his ass won’t get booed”?
"Oh god, he's just going to keep going to sports events until they don't boo him, isn't he?"
President Donald Trump reportedly plans to attend a high-profile college football game in the deep red state of Alabama Saturday, a decision that critics are speculating is evidence that the White House is trying to find a public sporting event where the president won't be booed by the crowd.
CNN
Trump won’t let the GOP admit he did anything wrong — and that’s why they’re screwed: CNN’s Borger
President Donald Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during his infamous July 25th phone call.
However, damning testimony keeps undercutting the president's defenses, as now European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland has admitted under oath that that he explicitly told Ukraine that its military aid would not be released unless it agreed to launch investigations that would benefit the president politically.
Read the script Trump was trying to extort Ukraine president to deliver about fake 2016 election ‘interference’
President Donald Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and others tied to the Trump campaign have been pushing a wholly debunked claim that it was Ukraine, and not Russia, that attacked the 2016 U.S, presidential election.
As part of President Donald Trump's efforts to extort the President of Ukraine, using congressionally-appropriated funds for military support in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, and the public announcement of an investigation into Ukraine's attempts to get Hillary Clinton elected (which no facts support) the Trump administration drafted a script they wanted President Zelensky to read in a public announcement.