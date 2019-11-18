South Dakota governor’s new anti-meth ad mocked for its awkward motto: ‘Meth. We’re on it’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is getting some raised eyebrows after she launched her new anti-meth campaign with the poorly-conceived motto, “Meth. We’re on it.” Other versions of the campaign show images of young people saying, “I’m on meth.”

“This is our problem and together, we need to get on it,” Noem said in the ad campaign’s public service announcement. According to a report from the Argus Leader, the state’s Department of Social Services paid the paid the ad agency that created the campaign just short of $449,000.

The awkward theme of the campaign’s message wasn’t lost on most Twitter users.

Yikes. — Adam Dale Jorgensen (@adamdalej) November 18, 2019

It could have been worded better… — Susan Moran (@BPMorbert) November 18, 2019

The beauty (if that’s the word to use) of it is that literally nothing has to change for instant usage as a meme. And yeah, I feel sorry the guy too. — ScottN (@ScottNoe1) November 18, 2019

There are plenty of freelance copy editors in America (yes, some of them in South Dakota) who, for a very modest fee, could have saved you from a half-million dollars worth of humiliation. — Bruce Janssen (@Crusher92) November 18, 2019

What happened to their old slogan, “COCAINE. WHO NOSE?” — 43rd State Blues (@43SBdotcom) November 18, 2019

A) it’s an extremely effective anti-tourism ad. B) how on earth does something like this ever find its way into the light of day? Not one person spoke up and said, “this is NOT the direction we want to go?” — Craft Me a Runner (@CraftMeaRunner) November 18, 2019

Was “Heroin. Give it a shot.” already taken? — Nobody is illegal: no more dead migrant children (@chefesque) November 18, 2019