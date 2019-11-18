Quantcast
Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells colleagues why the GOP’s arguments to support Trump are ‘weak’

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent a “dear colleague” letter to members of Congress calling the Republican Party’s justification for President Donald Trump’s actions “weak.”

“The facts are uncontested: that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit, at the expense of our national security interests,” Pelosi wrote.

“The weak response to these hearings has been ‘Let the election decide.’ That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the President is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections,” she continued.

Monday morning, Trump tweeted a quote from a Democratic member of Congress who claimed on Fox News that impeachment should be disbanded because it is dividing the country.

The argument clearly wasn’t a reason used to stop the impeachment investigations for past Presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. Clinton’s investigation in particular “divided the country” to the degree that the GOP lost many seats in Congress at the election.

“There are also some who say that no serious wrongdoing was committed because the military assistance to Ukraine was eventually released. The fact is, the aid was only released after the whistleblower exposed the truth of the President’s extortion and bribery, and the House launched a formal investigation,” Pelosi’s letter continued.

“None of us comes to Congress to impeach a President, but rather to make progress for America’s working families. However, our first order of business is our oath to support and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. As such, we are custodians of the Constitution and, For The People, defenders of our democracy,” she closed.

Read the full letter below:

