Spewing conspiracy theories and rambling and ranting: Trump goes off the rails in Fox News interview

‘Highest Levels’ of Obama Administration Spied on Him Says Trump

President Donald Trump went off-the-rails when he called in to “Fox & Friends” Friday morning. For 57 minutes straight with no commercials the fast-talking President spewed conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, tossed around lies and personal attacks against top Democrats, including coming close to saying once again that President Barack Obama spied on him and his campaign.

“They thought I was going to win and said ‘how can we stop him?'” Trump said of Obama and his administration.

“You’re dealing at the highest levels of government. They were spying on my campaign. This is my opinion,” Trump said.

Host Steve Doocy interjected: “How high did it go?”

“Personally, I think it goes all the way,” Trump replied. He then mentioned by name John Brennan, James Clapper, and Susan Rice.

On Fox & Friends, President Trump rambles that he didn’t actually accuse Obama of “wiretapping” him, just “whatever the modern-day version of wiretapping may be,” but the anti-Trump conspiracy still goes “to the highest level” of the Obama administration. pic.twitter.com/0QmG7QlwQW — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019

Brian Kilmeade asks Trump who told him about Obama’s (nonexistent) efforts to undermine him from the beginning, but instead Trump rambles about his greatness and how unfair “Mueller and the crew” were to his administration. pic.twitter.com/g7mC2P1wKy — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019

Trump once again tossed out conspiracy theories about the DNC server that was hacked, claiming Democratic Party officials “gave the server to Crowdstrike.”

That’s false.

On Fox & Friends, President Trump promotes the completely debunked Crowdstrike conspiracy theory about Ukraine. Steve Doocy asks if he is sure that’s what happened, and Trump replies “that’s what the word is,” going on to ramble about other countries not “putting up money.” pic.twitter.com/uGXZ4tMBic — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019

Here’s CNN fact checker Daniel Dale:

The FBI says it got the forensic info it needed from CrowdStrike. Cybersecurity firms do not require the physical servers to conduct hack investigations. In summary, Trump is near-comprehensively inaccurate about all of this. But especially about CrowdStrike being Ukrainian. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 22, 2019

CNN’s Jake Tapper weighs in:

Of the Ukraine/DNC server conspiracy theory that POTUS continues to push, remember his former WH homeland security adviser Tom Bossert calls it “completely debunked… it has no validity.”https://t.co/x7dFNJkgCN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 22, 2019

To defend his illegal extortion of Ukraine Trump claims the U.S. is the only country giving money to Ukraine. That’s false:

Trump on Fox again repeats his complaint that Europe isn’t giving money Ukraine. In fact, Europe has given more than the United States. Reupping this. https://t.co/7Rga5RwfS0 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 22, 2019