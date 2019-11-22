Spewing conspiracy theories and rambling and ranting: Trump goes off the rails in Fox News interview
‘Highest Levels’ of Obama Administration Spied on Him Says Trump
President Donald Trump went off-the-rails when he called in to “Fox & Friends” Friday morning. For 57 minutes straight with no commercials the fast-talking President spewed conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, tossed around lies and personal attacks against top Democrats, including coming close to saying once again that President Barack Obama spied on him and his campaign.
“They thought I was going to win and said ‘how can we stop him?'” Trump said of Obama and his administration.
“You’re dealing at the highest levels of government. They were spying on my campaign. This is my opinion,” Trump said.
Host Steve Doocy interjected: “How high did it go?”
“Personally, I think it goes all the way,” Trump replied. He then mentioned by name John Brennan, James Clapper, and Susan Rice.
On Fox & Friends, President Trump rambles that he didn’t actually accuse Obama of “wiretapping” him, just “whatever the modern-day version of wiretapping may be,” but the anti-Trump conspiracy still goes “to the highest level” of the Obama administration. pic.twitter.com/0QmG7QlwQW
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019
Brian Kilmeade asks Trump who told him about Obama’s (nonexistent) efforts to undermine him from the beginning, but instead Trump rambles about his greatness and how unfair “Mueller and the crew” were to his administration. pic.twitter.com/g7mC2P1wKy
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019
Trump once again tossed out conspiracy theories about the DNC server that was hacked, claiming Democratic Party officials “gave the server to Crowdstrike.”
That’s false.
On Fox & Friends, President Trump promotes the completely debunked Crowdstrike conspiracy theory about Ukraine. Steve Doocy asks if he is sure that’s what happened, and Trump replies “that’s what the word is,” going on to ramble about other countries not “putting up money.” pic.twitter.com/uGXZ4tMBic
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019
Here’s CNN fact checker Daniel Dale:
The FBI says it got the forensic info it needed from CrowdStrike. Cybersecurity firms do not require the physical servers to conduct hack investigations. In summary, Trump is near-comprehensively inaccurate about all of this. But especially about CrowdStrike being Ukrainian.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 22, 2019
CNN’s Jake Tapper weighs in:
Of the Ukraine/DNC server conspiracy theory that POTUS continues to push, remember his former WH homeland security adviser Tom Bossert calls it “completely debunked… it has no validity.”https://t.co/x7dFNJkgCN
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 22, 2019
To defend his illegal extortion of Ukraine Trump claims the U.S. is the only country giving money to Ukraine. That’s false:
Trump on Fox again repeats his complaint that Europe isn’t giving money Ukraine. In fact, Europe has given more than the United States. Reupping this. https://t.co/7Rga5RwfS0
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 22, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump trashed for spreading lies and Russian propaganda during bonkers Fox & Friends interview
President Donald Trump called in to "Fox & Friends" to rant against the impeachment inquiry and spread more Russia-backed conspiracy theories.
The president called the show he frequently cites on Twitter for a wide-ranging, free-form interview to attack his enemies and spread misinformation, and confused and appalled social media users attempted to fact check some of his wild claims.
1. Crowdstrike is not Ukrainian
2. The NRCC hired Crowdstrike
3. There was no physical DNC server so it couldn’t be given to anybody
Americans bankrupted by health care costs: 4 questions answered
Medical bankruptcy has been a talking point for many Democratic candidates as they make their individual cases for health care reform. This begs a few questions about how widespread these bankruptcies are and what causes them.1. How big a problem is medical bankruptcy?
Medical bankruptcy, which refers to situations where individuals were forced into bankruptcy because of medical bills, loss of income due to sickness or accident, or both, is widespread in the U.S.
While the exact contribution of medical bills to the number of bankruptcies is difficult to determine, one important study prior to the Affordable Care Act found that medical debt was the single biggest contributor to bankruptcies for well over 60% of Americans.
Spewing conspiracy theories and rambling and ranting Trump goes off the rails in Fox News interview (video)
'Highest Levels' of Obama Administration Spied on Him Says Trump
President Donald Trump went off-the-rails when he called in to "Fox & Friends" Friday morning. For 57 minutes straight with no commercials the fast-talking President spewed conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, tossed around lies and personal attacks against top Democrats, including coming close to saying once again that President Barack Obama spied on him and his campaign.
"They thought I was going to win and said 'how can we stop him?'" Trump said of Obama and his administration.
"You’re dealing at the highest levels of government. They were spying on my campaign. This is my opinion,” Trump said.