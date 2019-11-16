Stephanie Grisham claims Trump is ‘healthy’ and ‘without complaints’ after surprise visit to hospital

The White House announced that President Donald Trump is healthy after an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed Hospital.

“After a quick exam and labs, the President is headed back downtown,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

“The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” she argued.

Trump has been holding one or two political rallies a week, where he regularly speaks for well over an hour.

I’m outside Walter Reed while the president gets his physical. Meanwhile there is a lot of speculation about what the doctors here will tell him about his condition. I will keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/GFnxQcm9Bl — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) November 16, 2019

So trump’s getting a physical to make sure he’ll be able to watch tv and tweet next year https://t.co/ruQYxMXWRF — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 16, 2019

President Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center completing "portions" of his annual physical exam, according to press secretary Stephanie Grisham. https://t.co/8HwSAOIPXn pic.twitter.com/qqzcwG96hc — CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2019