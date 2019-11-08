Quantcast
Connect with us

Steve Bannon testifies that Roger Stone was an ‘access point’ between the Trump campaign and Wikileaks

Published

2 hours ago

on

Steve Bannon, the controversial former adviser to Donald Trump and chief executive of his presidential campaign, told jurors this Friday that Roger Stone was “an access point” to WikiLeaks, the document-dumping website that released hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

According to the Associated Press, Bannon was subpoenaed as a “reluctant witness” in Stone’s current criminal trial in federal court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone is charged with witness tampering and lying to Congress about his connections to Wikileaks in regards to the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The campaign had no official access to WikiLeaks or to Julian Assange. But Roger would be considered if we needed an access point,” Bannon said, adding that Stone repeatedly “implied that he had a connection with WikiLeaks” without stating it directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured image via Flickr


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Shadiest Trump cabinet official’: Oil lobbyist turned Interior Secretary proposes giving ‘coveted’ contract to ex-client

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

Critics called on Congress to open an investigation immediately.

Watchdog and conservation groups called out former oil lobbyist and current Interior Secretary David Bernhardt Friday over the department's attempt to give a "coveted" permanent water supply contract to one of Bernhardt's ex-clients.

"Bernhardt is fast making a play for title of 'Shadiest Trump Cabinet Official.'"—Robert Weissman, Public Citizen

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘An extraordinary day’: Brazilian leftist leader Lula freed from prison

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

"An extraordinary day in Brazil—for the world, given Lula's stature."

This is a developing story... check back for updates.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, was freed from prison Friday after a year-and-a-half behind bars due to a politically motivated prosecution from the country's right-wing government.

A large crowd, most decked in Workers' Party red, gathered to welcome Lula back to freedom.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

White cop pleads guilty to beating black undercover colleague during St. Louis police protests

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

This Friday, a St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty to beating an undercover colleague who was working a police protest in 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Randy Hays, who is 32, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law, which is a felony.

Hays admitted to beating Luther Hall with a baton, striking him three to four times before shoving him to the ground. Hays also admitted that Hall posed no threat to officers at the time of the incident and that there was no probable cause to arrest him.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image