Steve Bannon testifies that Roger Stone was an ‘access point’ between the Trump campaign and Wikileaks
Steve Bannon, the controversial former adviser to Donald Trump and chief executive of his presidential campaign, told jurors this Friday that Roger Stone was “an access point” to WikiLeaks, the document-dumping website that released hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
According to the Associated Press, Bannon was subpoenaed as a “reluctant witness” in Stone’s current criminal trial in federal court.
Bannon just testified that the “access point or potential access point of contact between the Trump campaign and Wikileaks was Roger Stone.”
Stone is charged with witness tampering and lying to Congress about his connections to Wikileaks in regards to the 2016 presidential campaign.
“The campaign had no official access to WikiLeaks or to Julian Assange. But Roger would be considered if we needed an access point,” Bannon said, adding that Stone repeatedly “implied that he had a connection with WikiLeaks” without stating it directly.
White cop pleads guilty to beating black undercover colleague during St. Louis police protests
This Friday, a St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty to beating an undercover colleague who was working a police protest in 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Randy Hays, who is 32, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law, which is a felony.
Hays admitted to beating Luther Hall with a baton, striking him three to four times before shoving him to the ground. Hays also admitted that Hall posed no threat to officers at the time of the incident and that there was no probable cause to arrest him.