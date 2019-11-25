Quantcast
Supreme Court temporarily blocks House attempt to obtain Trump tax records – but delay could be months

Published

56 mins ago

on

The U.S. Supreme Court has placed a temporary block on the House of Representatives’ attempt to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax records.

The Wall Street Journal reports the high court sided with the president’s emergency request to suspend enforcement of the House subpoena.

The subpoena would have required Trump’s accountants to hand over his financial documents.

“The high court’s decision also makes it likely that the justices will agree to a full review of the president’s appeal,” the Journal notes. “Given the magnitude of the constitutional questions involved, the court’s move to give Mr. Trump time to mount a high-court appeal doesn’t come as a surprise.”


‘Art of the Deal’ co-author wants Ivanka and Don Jr. locked up: ‘They all belong in prison’

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

The co-author of the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal identified four members of the president's "crime family" who belong in prison.

Tony Schwartz said that the president should be locked up, but also his two eldest children and his only son-in-law.

Schwartz argued the president, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr. should all be incarcerated.

"Crime family: Donald, Ivanka, Jared, Donald Jr. They all belong in prison," Schwartz argued.

Crime family: Donald, Ivanka, Jared, Donald Jr. They all belong in prison.

Maddow reveals the book ‘you want to read’ to understand Trump’s unexplained ties to Russia

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday offered high praise for a new book detailing President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

The book Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump was written by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, the co-founders of Fusion GPS.

"I've read kind of all the books on this subject. I mean, not like there's a whole library of them, but there's a number of books on this subject," Maddow noted. "This is the one you want to read."

"The reason I think this book is sort of the one you should read of all the books written about this subject is because I feel fairly steeped in this matter and I learned something on every page," Maddow noted.

Trump directs Jared Kushner to investigate why Matt Drudge has turned against him

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has directed Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and White House adviser, to check in with Matt Drudge, the reclusive founder of one of the most powerful media aggregation sites in the country, as lawmakers in the House of Representatives angle toward an impeachment vote by the end of the year.

Though Trump has received plenty of favorable coverage in conservative media, the Drudge Report has appeared to sour on Trump, prompting the president to ask his allies "What's going on with Drudge?", The Daily Beast reported over the weekend, citing a person with knowledge of the president's private remarks. In recent weeks, Trump even asked Kushner, who has reportedly had a friendly relationship with the site's founder, to "look into it" and reach out to Drudge. It is unclear if Kushner has done so, The Daily Beast noted.

