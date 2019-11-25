Supreme Court temporarily blocks House attempt to obtain Trump tax records – but delay could be months

The U.S. Supreme Court has placed a temporary block on the House of Representatives’ attempt to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax records.

The Wall Street Journal reports the high court sided with the president’s emergency request to suspend enforcement of the House subpoena.

The subpoena would have required Trump’s accountants to hand over his financial documents.

“The high court’s decision also makes it likely that the justices will agree to a full review of the president’s appeal,” the Journal notes. “Given the magnitude of the constitutional questions involved, the court’s move to give Mr. Trump time to mount a high-court appeal doesn’t come as a surprise.”