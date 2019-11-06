Texans say climate change is happening, but it’s a highly partisan issue, UT/TT Poll finds
Most Texas voters say climate change is happening, but there are significant partisan differences, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Two-thirds of Texas registered voters believe climate change is happening, but their urgency about it varies considerably, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Less than a quarter of voters — 23% — say climate change is not happening, and another 12% say they aren’t sure. The partisan splits are big. Among registered voters who identify themselves as Democrats, 88% say climate change is happening, a view shared by 74% of independents and 44% of Republicans. Another 42% of Republican voters don’t think climate change is happening.
Among those who believe climate change is underway, 72% say they are “very worried” (34%) or “somewhat worried” (34%), while 28% say either they are “not very worried” or “not at all worried” about it. Among the Democrats in that group, 89% are very or somewhat worried. Among the Republicans who believe climate change is happening, 48% say they’re worried. And 68% of independents say they’re worried about climate change.
Overall, 47% say the federal government should be doing “a great deal” or “a lot” about climate change, while 31% say government should do “a little” or “nothing.” Another 16% took the middle road, saying government should do “a moderate amount.” The partisan lines are evident here: 79% of Democrats, 41% of independents and 18% of Republicans say the government should be doing a great deal or a lot about climate change. On the other hand, 8% of Democrats, 23% of independents and 55% of Republicans say the federal government should be doing a little or nothing about it.
The numbers point to a wedge issue that has the parties on opposite sides in a way that could separate voters into camps, particularly on the question of government action. “The only thing I see here is a way for Democrats to target Republicans,” said poll co-director Daron Shaw, a government professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “And it might be a way for Republicans to target older Democrats.”
Sixty percent of Texas voters under age 29 favor a great deal or a lot of government action, as do 55% of those between 30 and 44 years of age. But among voters 45 and older, only about two in five strongly favor government action.
The University of Texas/Texas Tribune internet survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted from Oct. 18-27 and has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.83 percentage points, and an overall margin of error of +/- 4.11 percentage points on the question about worry over climate change. Numbers in charts might not add up to 100% because of rounding.
BY ROSS RAMSEY
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
‘A huge moment for the movement’: Los Angeles city council approves resolution in favor of Medicare for All
"Today's resolution sends a powerful message to Congress that the people of Los Angeles demand that health care be treated as a right, not a privilege."
With a nearly unanimous vote on Tuesday the Los Angeles City Council—representing the nation's second most populous city—passed a resolution endorsing federal Medicare for All legislation.
Labor unions and progressive advocacy groups applauded the 10 to 1 vote of the council as a key victory in the broader fight to win Medicare for All nationally.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump Jr.: My dad can’t be ‘racist’ because he let me play video games with Michael Jackson
Donald Trump Jr. attempted to counter racism allegations against his father by noting in his new book that the future president allowed him to “hang out with Michael Jackson” as a child.
Trump Jr. wrote in his new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” that he frequently played with the King of Pop as a child and even went on vacation with him.
"One day in Eric’s room, my father saw how much Michael enjoyed playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with us on Nintendo and told him he could take the game home. My game!" the president’s 41-year-old adult son wrote. "To this day, Eric says it was his game because it was in his room, but I know whose game it was. I’d worked a summer job to pay for it! And here was Michael Jackson, probably a billionaire at this point, and he took it!”
Democrats’ new online privacy bill heralded as chance to build ‘alternative road to a digital future’
"This legislation is a game-changer," says Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff, whose latest book warns of "surveillance capitalism."
Backed by progressive privacy advocates, a pair of California House Democrats who represent Silicon Valley introduced sweeping legislation on Tuesday that aims to strengthen online user protections and increase accountability for major technology companies—in part by creating a new federal agency.