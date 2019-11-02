Thai cave reopens for visitors after Wild Boars rescue
Thailand has reopened the cave where 12 young footballers and their coach were trapped last year in a saga that captivated the world.
The Tham Luang cave has been closed to visitors since the Wild Boars football team were rescued alive after nearly three weeks inside the grotto’s waterlogged corridors.
But the world-famous cave in northern Chiang Rai province was re-opened Friday, drawing some 2,000 tourists in a single day, a local conservation official told AFP.
“We have allowed visitors to see the mouth of the cave,” said Kamolchai Kotcha, director of the local conservation office that overseas the cave.
Guests are not allowed beyond the entrance for now, where they can peer into the cave opening, but officials said they were considering allowing people deeper inside after surveying the safety of the route.
Some of the rescue equipment left behind — including telephone wires, hoses and zip lines — could be exhibited inside the cave for visitors to view in the future, Kotcha said.
Photos from the opening on Friday showed tourists at the site’s entry, where last year the boys’ bikes and backpacks were found — alerting local police they were likely inside.
The Wild Boars went into Tham Luang in June 2018 for a routine hike after a football practice, but became trapped after heavy rains blocked the only route out.
Hundreds of people descended on the remote site to help save the boys, who were found — emaciated but alive — on a muddy perch deep inside the cave after nine excruciating days of searching.
The boys were sedated and fitted out in full-face breathing masks before being pulled to safety through a hazardous underwater labyrinth.
Several books deals about the drama have been inked, and the first film about the rescue premiered this month at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.
Breaking Banner
Warren’s plan to pay for Medicare runs headlong into the corporate media’s double-standards
All federal programs are financed through a combination of taxes, fees and public debt. The details are worked out by relevant Congressional committees. With big legislative efforts, multiple committees in both chambers usually wrestle with the fine print. Multiple proposals are scored by the Congressional Budget Office, the House and Senate each settle on a bill, and then the two final bills are reconciled before a final vote.
Republicans tend to offer only hazy details–both about how their proposals would be financed and how they would impact the public. Tax cuts will always pay for themselves by unleashing a tide of private investment. They promised that repealing the Affordable Care Act and stripping coverage from millions of people would be offset by some unspecified future effort to replace it with something better. They get a bit of criticism for this at times, but it’s not the central focus of media coverage of their policy ideas.
The US remains in the Paris accord — for now
After announcing his intention to leave the Paris climate accord back in 2017, Donald Trump is expected on Monday to send a letter that will trigger a yearlong countdown before the US can formally exit.
But although his administration has largely ignored the landmark agreement since taking power, American officials will continue to play a role in negotiating technical details -- just in case they ever want to come back.
"Because of the historical role the US has played, especially on issues like transparency, other governments will continue to hear them out and allow them to play something of a role," David Waskow, an expert on climate negotiations at the World Resources Institute in Washington, told AFP.
Breaking Banner
The Ukraine scandal proves Trump is exactly who we warned you he was
As Democrats are preparing to begin public hearings in the House of Representatives laying out the evidence of President Donald Trump’s misconduct, his more intellectually inclined defenders head toward consensus on a key fact: The White House did, indeed, propose a quid pro quo with Ukraine, leveraging military aid in exchange for investigations of the president’s political opponents.
Andrew McCarthy, one of Trump’s breathless propagandists when it comes to the Russia investigation, recently wrote a piece for the National Review telling fellow defenders of the president: “Stop Claiming ‘No Quid Pro Quo.'” Rich Lowry, also writing in the National Review, similarly wrote: