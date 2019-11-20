‘The cost of acquitting Donald Trump just went up’ for the Republicans: MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid

MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid explained during the post-hearing wrap-up that things aren’t looking good for Republican senators up for reelection in 2020.

In the wake of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony, things are getting more difficult for Republicans faced with a vote on impeachment.

“Even if [the numbers] don’t move, the problem is going to be a lot of these people have to run for re-election, letting the president off the hook when it’s pretty clear what happened,” Reid said. “This is pretty simple, and if I’m Cory Gardener (R-CO), I’m not feeling great.”

Brian Williams noted that Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) is one of the many Republicans “who’s leaving town on a fast horse.” If anyone could be pealed off by Democrats, Williams thinks it is Hurd.

“I don’t know that this changes the ultimate outcome for Republicans,” Reid said. “I think they’re still going to vote to acquit him, but I think the cost of acquitting him went up today. And I think, Democrats are going to have a strong case to make if you go into a Lindsey Graham (R-SC) race, where it would have been a blowout. You now have a strong case, democrats can make, that Lindsey Graham knows this is wrong, that he impeached — he voted to impeach Bill Clinton over a sex scandal, and he knows it’s wrong. The ads write themselves for these guys.”

She said that even Sen. Mitch McConnell should “look sharp,” because a Democrat has just won state-wide in Kentucky, so it is possible.

“I think if you look disreputable because you don’t care this president admitted to it and was proved to have done it, and you still let him off the hook, there are some suburban voters who say you’re not good enough to be a senator,” she said.

In a later comment, Reid said that one thing Sondland did with his testimony is show-up the cowards refusing to testify to Congress. People like John Bolton, who served in such a high-powered role can’t “man-up” the way an ambassador who bought his seat did.

Watch the clip below: