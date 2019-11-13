‘The country got an education’: Nicolle Wallace explains why impeachment could move public opinion

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace offered her analysis after the day of televised hearings in the impeachment inquiry.

Wallace, who served as White House communications director under President George W. Bush, drew upon her experience as a top Republican strategist.

“Listen, I haven’t spent a nanosecond in a courtroom, but I’ve spent my career in the court of public opinion. And if you look at what the Democrats have set out to do and you look at why this has swung public opinion in a way the Mueller probe never did is that they have laid brick on top of brick on top of brick,” Wallace explained.

“And none of those bricks are out of line and none of them are of a different color or stripe or size,” she continued.

“So the whistleblower complaint comes out. Now, the public — ever since sort of the era of Upton Sinclair — trust people blowing whistles. They are sounding an alarm for people who can’t or won’t,” she said. “So the whistleblower complaint comes out. Every single witness — there have been more than a dozen — corroborates some or all of the whistleblower complaint.”

She applied her theory to Wednesday’s public testimony by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and Ambassador Bill Taylor.

“And then these two men sit down before cameras and they have no ill motive. They are simply fact witnesses,” she noted. “But they, again, lay brick after brick after brick, which is uniform in content and tenor with the — the — the transgressions that are now known to the public — Donald Trump used his position as president of the United States to get dirt on a political rival.”

“And he extorted or held out foreign aid, military assistance, and today if you sat and watched the whole thing, the country got an education on why that’s so important for a country threatened by Russia,” Wallace concluded.

