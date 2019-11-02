‘The evidence is piling up faster than their excuses’: Dem adviser says House has enough on Trump without Bolton testifying
On MSNBC’s “Up,” former Clinton adviser Philippe Reines walked through how Republicans might treat the testimony of former National Security Adviser John Bolton if he speaks to the impeachment investigators — and how it might not matter.
“One of the big problems the White House having is that they’re trying to sully people who are wearing uniforms, who are career public officials, who, I mean look at their faces when they walk into the hearings. I mean it’s the last place they want to be,” said Reines. “They might feel a lot more comfortable with John Bolton no matter how critical he is. And it’s going to be sour grapes. He’s upset. And the Republicans are going to feel, you know, John Bolton, he’s just upset he didn’t get his way. He’s upset he didn’t get a war Iran and he’s upset he was fired. John Bolton won’t be part of the resistance. He may have said, yes, this is a drug deal. You’ve been after him for two years. So he’s a wild card.”
“I think it could be good to know what he knows, and perfect example of why you have private hearings — so they can go on longer and be more thoughtful so there is no grandstanding,” continued Reines. “Look, if he says no, if he refuses, the evidence is piling up faster than their excuses.”
Border agents admit smugglers are cutting through Trump’s wall with a common household power tool: report
On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that smugglers have sliced holes in the new sections of Trump's border wall with a common and readily available power tool, large enough for people and drugs to pass through.
"The breaches have been made using a popular cordless household tool known as a reciprocating saw that retails at hardware stores for as little as $100," reported the Post. "When fitted with specialized blades, the saws can slice through one of the barrier’s steel-and-concrete bollards in a matter of minutes, according to the agents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the barrier-defeating techniques."
Florida Democrats plan to use Trump move to their state as a weapon against their 2020 GOP opponents
According to a report in the Daily Beast, the Democratic National Committee and the Florida Democratic Party are making plans to turn Donald Trump's move to the state into a weapon against the Sunshine State's GOP opponents in the 2020 election by hanging his corruption around their necks.
Trump's announcement that he will officially be making Florida his home state in place of New York caught many observers by surprise, but Democrats feel they can turn it to their advantage in the upcoming election.
CNN
‘We’re done with this conversation’: CNN host cuts off interview with Trump defender spewing conspiracy theories
On CNN Saturday, former Lt. Gov. André Bauer (R-SC) tried to deflect from President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal by changing the subject to Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton — only for host Victor Blackwell to shut him down.
"Let's start here with what we're getting from the Washington Post. Senators now willing to acknowledge, yeah, it was a quid pro quo," said Blackwell. "You think that's — one, are you willing to acknowledge what acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged, and do you think it's right for Republicans to do so too?"
"I don't think it's a quid pro quo ... Trump to me said it in a jovial manner, look, you all ought to investigate this guy, his son's making $50,000 a month," said Bauer.