‘The math simply doesn’t work’: Former GOP Rep. says Republicans are ‘losing the suburbs’ thanks to Trump
In an op-ed published at CNN this Tuesday, former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent (PA) argued that “the suburbs are nearly completely gone for the Republican Party,” thanks to recent pivotal state elections.
According to Dent, Republicans performed “very well in the suburbs and dominated rural areas” in Pennsylvania when he was elected almost 20 years ago. But since the 2016 election, “we have witnessed an acceleration and the culmination of the Democratic dominance, takeover and sweep of the populous suburban collar counties of Philadelphia,” he writes.
Dent goes on to contend that GOP losses in the Philadelphia suburbs on Tuesday “were every bit as devastating as the Republican losses in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC, and Richmond, or the Kentucky suburbs of Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati.”
If Republicans are hoping that gains in rural areas will temper the losses in the suburbs, they shouldn’t hold their breath — “the math simply doesn’t work.”
“Yes, the rural areas of Pennsylvania, and America more broadly, are becoming more Republican and red while the suburbs are becoming more blue and Democratic,” Dent writes. “But it’s better to grow and win in areas where the population is increasing rather than in areas of population stagnation or decline, and that is the key Democratic advantage heading into 2020.”
Read Dent’s full op-ed over at CNN.
Trump discussed firing inspector general who agreed whistleblower report was legitimate
The New York Times reported late Tuesday that President Donald Trump has talked about firing the intelligence community's inspector general, who agreed that the whistleblower's complaint was legitimate.
Trump reportedly blames his own appointee, Michael Atkinson, for finding the complaint credible enough to send it to Congress. The report is the basis for the investigation into Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
EXCLUSIVE: Counterterrorism expert worries that ‘Putin leads Donald Trump around on a leash’
A counterterrorism expert believes that Donald Trump's current worldview was "manufactured" by Russia -- and the damage the president is doing to the global standing of the United States could last for decades.
Malcolm Nance spent 20 years at the NSA and worked as a United States Navy senior chief petty officer, specializing in naval cryptology. Now an author and political commentator on MSNBC, he spoke with Raw Story about his new book, The Plot to Betray America.
‘This is incredibly significant’: Legal expert says Roger Stone trial just revealed ‘real evidence’ against Trump
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates on Tuesday testified that President Donald Trump told him in 2016 that more damaging information would soon come out about Hillary Clinton shortly after he got off the phone with Roger Stone, who at the time was trying to secure details of future WikiLeaks releases.
This testimony seems to contradict written testimony from President Donald Trump in which he said he had no recollection of ever discussing WikiLeaks with Roger Stone during the 2016 campaign.