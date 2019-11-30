Quantcast
‘The most Boomer thing I’ve ever seen’: Internet roasts Joe Biden for ‘No Malarkey’ campaign bus

Published

8 mins ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a new campaign bus on Friday — emblazoned with “Joe” and “No Malarkey.”

The “No Malarkey” line was delivered by Biden over seven years ago in a campaign debate against Paul Ryan.

“Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday launched his ‘No Malarkey’ bus tour in Iowa, part of a bid to regain momentum among the state’s voters ahead of the nation’s first presidential caucuses,” Fox News reports. “The frontrunner’s eight-day bus tour is part of an effort to sharpen his pitch before the Feb. 3 caucuses as polls have shown Biden slipping in the first-in-the-nation state.”

The former vice president’s campaign was ridiculed on Twitter for the tour.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

