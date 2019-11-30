‘The most Boomer thing I’ve ever seen’: Internet roasts Joe Biden for ‘No Malarkey’ campaign bus
Former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a new campaign bus on Friday — emblazoned with “Joe” and “No Malarkey.”
The “No Malarkey” line was delivered by Biden over seven years ago in a campaign debate against Paul Ryan.
“Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday launched his ‘No Malarkey’ bus tour in Iowa, part of a bid to regain momentum among the state’s voters ahead of the nation’s first presidential caucuses,” Fox News reports. “The frontrunner’s eight-day bus tour is part of an effort to sharpen his pitch before the Feb. 3 caucuses as polls have shown Biden slipping in the first-in-the-nation state.”
The former vice president’s campaign was ridiculed on Twitter for the tour.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Ok boomer
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 30, 2019
My teen just asked what the heck malarkey is. I told her to call grandma cause I ain’t gotta clue.
— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) November 30, 2019
Malarkey and Barnstorm, he gonna have himself a regular Hoedown on his speaking in Gibberish tour.
— Underdawg47 (@Underdawg47) November 30, 2019
I talked to every great grandparent in the world and they are super fired up about “No Malarkey” so congrats
— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) November 30, 2019
Man I can’t even troll this. Could someone from Biden 2020 please start explaining these things to him.
— Danny Paul (@dadforthefuture) November 30, 2019
— Ezra (@ezracwells) November 30, 2019
Jesus. Trump’s gonna be president forever
— Dusty (@DustinGiebel) November 30, 2019
how is this real
— TheCornerstone🌹 (@TheCornerstone0) November 30, 2019
Omg, your bus says malarkey?!? What is this the 50's?
— Digital Paul (@Paul_Cook) November 30, 2019
Joe you can't post things like this while SNL has a week off. You just can't.
— Miss Laurie Lehner (@AndTheBandAides) November 30, 2019
Pro tip: the people who will decide this election have no idea what malarkey means. It’s not the 50’s anymore, Joe.
— Brooks Turner (@brooksturner) November 30, 2019
— Kelly the D🌹 (@be_loved_freak) November 30, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/th2GCHZXBe
— Christ's Fool (@DEVOlutionistt) November 30, 2019
"Fill the horseless carriage up with petroleum distillate, revulcanize the tires and hit the road!!" pic.twitter.com/WJasnMGHTD
— Reacher said nothing (@Jack_Reacher29) November 30, 2019
I am sorry. I have loved you over the years, but the young people are right. #NoMalarkey is tired and old. This does not connect you to a vast number of voters. Yes, you will have the senior citizens. But you need to reach out to many more. This so does not do that.
— Debbie (@Debbie_3) November 30, 2019
Anyone who knows what this even means is already voting for Trump.
— Kimberly Bower (@klbower) November 30, 2019
I really thought ‘No Malarkey’ was a joke slogan that someone came up with sarcastically. But like… here we are.
— TB Times Subcriber (@Patskrieg) November 30, 2019
you should fire whoever thought this was a good idea
— Ali Lerman (@AliNotAlli) November 30, 2019
What, was “Tippecanoe and Biden Too” already played out?
— Oliver K. (@MrKloshov) November 30, 2019
This is the freakin' definition of malarkey!
— memento hikikomori (@StellarBoor) November 30, 2019
This is the hardest I have laughed today. Thank you, Joe. https://t.co/5hvSgOfwK5
— Raising Awareness for The Brandi (@ItsTheBrandi) November 30, 2019
That'll reach younger voters. https://t.co/LwCEfzsz4Q
— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 30, 2019
does this run on regular or unleaded Metamucil? https://t.co/ItDXh1U5kS
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 30, 2019
Malarkey, pomade, Esther Williams: This Biden cat is the coolest daddy-o to hit politics since Alf Landon! https://t.co/NWA569xVXy
— Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) November 30, 2019
running for president of a mickey rooney movie https://t.co/eEVFGpERZu
— Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) November 30, 2019
If you're going to sound out of date anyway, why not go for the elegance of #NoRodomontade? https://t.co/g2yAHAH9JP
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 30, 2019
LMAO.
I honestly thought this bus photo was a parody. https://t.co/hiSf7bsNyN
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 30, 2019
This "malarkey" slogan should really hit home with the AOC crowd. https://t.co/1YMFxsvwnK
— Nick Searcy, ZOMBIELIKE CULT MEMBER AND STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 30, 2019
That's what Greedo says before he shoots at Han, right? https://t.co/uX6kYn0BCe
— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) November 30, 2019
I know "ok boomer" is a popular thing to say, but this is legit the most boomer thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/7h2sTVi1h6
— ASHLEY LYNCH (@ashleylynch) November 30, 2019
