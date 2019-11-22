The Republican Party will be judged for many many years for what it does in this trial: Carl Bernstein

Veteran newsman Carl Bernstein warned the Republican Party that they will be “judged” for decades based on their behavior in President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

During a Friday CNN appearance, the Watergate reporter from The Washington Post explained that the GOP clearly doesn’t care about truth, justice or the rule of law.

“There’s very little interest in the truth by the president’s Republican defenders,” he told host Erin Burnett. “Which is a really terrible thing given the grievous nature of the president’s corruption, his illegal acts that have now been demonstrably made apparent through the impeachment hearings. The Republican Party is really also on trial in the Senate. And we’ll see if there’s any breaking of ranks. And right now, it doesn’t appear that there is going to be. But I think it will be many, many years that the Republican Party will be judged for what it does in this trial of Donald Trump.”

When it came to questions of former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Bernstein explained that there were no “shackles” on Bolton’s mouth and he could speak publicly any time he wants, with or without a Twitter account.

Watch the segment in the video below: